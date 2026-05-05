Multi-Speciality Animal Care Facility Comes Into Focus At Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital

India’s limited access to advanced veterinary care, particularly outside major cities, may soon see a new addition, as Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) develops a multi-speciality animal hospital aimed at bridging critical gaps in treatment availability.

The proposed Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital is expected to offer a range of services that remain scarce in most parts of the country, including dialysis for animals, blood bank facilities, endoscopy, and laser-based treatments. Such capabilities are currently concentrated in a few urban veterinary centres, often making timely intervention difficult for cases in semi-urban and rural regions. India’s veterinary infrastructure has traditionally focused on basic care, with limited penetration of specialised diagnostics and critical care services. According to sector observers, this gap affects not only pet healthcare but also the treatment of stray animals and livestock, which play a significant role in rural economies.

“Access to advanced veterinary treatment is still uneven, especially beyond metros. Facilities that bring multiple specialities under one roof could help reduce delays in diagnosis and care,” said a veterinary practitioner familiar with infrastructure challenges in western India.

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The upcoming facility is part of a broader healthcare ecosystem developed by SRMD, which also runs the Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital and Research Centre, a 250-bed charitable, multi-speciality hospital established in 2003. Located in a rural setting, the hospital spans approximately 8 acres, with a built-up area of over 2.3 lakh square feet and offers services across major clinical departments.

Over the years, the institution has focused on expanding access to healthcare through outreach programmes and need-based services in underserved areas. Observers note that this experience in rural healthcare delivery could shape the operational model of the upcoming animal hospital, particularly in terms of accessibility and affordability.

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The development also comes at a time when animal welfare is receiving increased policy and public attention in India. Rising pet ownership, expanding rescue networks, and growing awareness around animal rights have contributed to demand for more structured veterinary infrastructure.

However, challenges remain. Advanced veterinary care requires specialised training, equipment, and sustained funding, areas where India continues to face constraints. The success of such facilities may depend on how effectively they balance scale with accessibility.

While timelines and details around implementation are yet to be fully disclosed, the initiative signals a broader shift in how animal healthcare is being approached from fragmented services to more integrated, multi-speciality systems.