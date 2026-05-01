Twinning With Pets: This 'Pawdorable' Trend Has Furry Friends Matching Their Humans' Aesthetics

Twinning outfits has never been something new; people have been doing it for a long time with their loved ones. Social media validation has further fuelled the practice, which has become the ultimate PDA sign. Pet parents have now realised that their furry friends should be spared from the trend. Coordinating outfits with pets is not just an Instagram trend anymore. Whether it's luxury fashion houses or celebrities, matching your style with your furry friends is becoming a popular lifestyle trend. The trend has gained pace among normal citizens after celebrities and content creators jumped on it. Over time, even luxury fashion labels have started making accessories that people can match with their pets. Some of these popular labels include Prada, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.

Here are 4 ways you can match your outfits with your fur babies:

Matching colour outfits

You and your companion can dress up in the same colour outfits, and it's one of the easiest, no-fuss yet best ways to coordinate your outfits together. In winter, you can follow a winter-friendly colour palette with your pets, matching sweaters, beanies or coats. During the summer, you can opt for light coloured, breathable cotton T-shirts that will help you reflect heat and keep you cool.

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Matching accessories

Matching accessories add a refined touch to pet twinning | Image: Make Fashion Better

If finding the same outfits for your pets seems like an overwhelming task for you, then you can also match your outfit with their accessories. Denim jackets with matching leash, scarves in the same colour as your outfit, and bandanas with matching claw clips for your hair.

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Matching footwear

Twinning with pets now goes beyond outfits to footwear | Image: Instagram

People not only match their outfits and accessories with their pets but also their footwear as well. From matching crocs to personalised pet portraits on shoes, you can twin with your furry friends in this way, too.

Matching hair color

Owners are matching hair tones with their pet's fur| Image: RedAmi/Reddit