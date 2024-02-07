English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Paw-sitively Clean: Tips For Keeping Your Dogs' And Cats' Paws Healthy

Regular attention to their paw hygiene ensures that they can continue exploring their world with joy and energy.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tips to clean paws of your pets
Tips to clean paws of your pets | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Your furry friends' paws play a crucial role in their daily activities, from walking and running to digging and exploring. Keeping their paws clean is essential for their well-being and to prevent any sort of infection. Here are some paw-some tips to ensure your dogs' and cats' paws stay healthy and clean.

Regular paw inspections

Make it a habit to inspect your pets' paws regularly. Check for any signs of cuts, abrasions, foreign objects, or infections. Early detection allows for prompt intervention and prevents potential complications.

Regular paw inspection is important | Image: Unsplash

Gentle cleaning after walks

After outdoor activities, especially walks in different terrains, gently clean your pets' paws. Use a damp cloth or pet-safe wipes to remove dirt, mud, or debris. This prevents the transfer of outdoor contaminants into your home.

Paw soaks for comfort

For a more thorough clean, consider paw soaks. Fill a shallow basin with lukewarm water and dip your pets' paws in one at a time. This helps remove stubborn dirt and soothes their paws. Pat their paws dry with a clean towel afterward.

Pet-friendly paw balms

Invest in pet-friendly paw balms or moisturisers. These products help prevent dryness, cracks, and irritation. Apply a small amount to the pads of their paws, especially if they spend time on hot pavement or cold surfaces.

Trimming paw hair

Long hair between paw pads can trap dirt and moisture, leading to hygiene issues. Regularly trim the hair around their paw pads with pet-safe scissors or clippers to reduce the risk of matting and dirt accumulation.

Paw massage for circulation

Give your pets a gentle paw massage to promote circulation and flexibility. This simple act not only feels good for your furry friends but also helps you notice any abnormalities like swelling or tenderness.

Paw massage is necessary | Image: Unsplash

Use paw booties

In harsh weather conditions, consider using paw booties to protect your pets' paws. These can shield them from hot pavement, icy surfaces, or rough terrains. Make sure the booties fit properly and allow your pets to move comfortably.

Routine nail trims

Regularly trim your pets' nails to prevent overgrowth. Long nails can affect their gait and lead to paw issues. Use pet-specific nail clippers and be cautious not to cut into the quick.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

