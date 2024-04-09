×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Pet Products For Summer To Keep Your Dogs Cool And Comfortable

Keep your pet dogs happy, cool and energetic during the hot and humid summer months with the help of these products.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dog
Dog | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Temperatures are on a constant rise and it's important to keep our dear dogs cool and comfortable during the scorching summer months. From hydration solutions to grooming essentials, there are many pet products available to help your dogs beat the heat and stay safe in the sun. Here are some must-have items to ensure your beloved pets enjoy a cool and refreshing summer.

Portable water bottles

Hydration is key to keeping your dogs cool and preventing heat-related illnesses. Invest in a portable water bottle with a built-in dispenser or foldable bowl, allowing you to offer fresh water to your furry friend wherever you go, whether on walks, hikes, or outdoor adventures.

Make sure your dog is hydrated | Image: Unsplash

Cooling mats and pads

Cooling mats and pads provide instant relief from the heat and help regulate your dog's body temperature. These innovative products are designed to stay cool without refrigeration and can be placed in your pet's bed, crate, or favourite lounging spot to keep them comfortable and relaxed during hot days.

Elevated dog beds

Elevated dog beds offer excellent airflow and ventilation, keeping your dogs off the hot ground and providing a cool and comfortable resting place. Look for beds made from breathable mesh fabric or elevated platforms that allow air to circulate freely, helping your pets stay cool and dry.

Shampoo and conditioner

Keep your dog's coat clean, healthy, and free from summer skin irritations with gentle shampoo and conditioner formulated specifically for dogs. Look for products with natural ingredients that soothe and moisturise the skin while leaving your pet's coat soft, shiny, and smelling fresh.

Use gentle shampoo and conditioner for your dog | Image: Unsplash

Frozen treats and toys

Treat your dogs to icy delights with frozen treats and toys specially designed for summer. Fill a kong toy with frozen peanut butter or yogurt, or offer frozen fruit cubes made from dog-safe fruits like watermelon or strawberries for a refreshing and hydrating snack that doubles as entertainment.

Paw protection

Protect your dog's sensitive paw pads from hot pavement, sand, or asphalt with paw wax or booties designed for summer use. These protective measures help prevent burns, blisters, and discomfort, allowing your furry friends to enjoy outdoor activities safely and comfortably.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

