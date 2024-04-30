Updated April 29th, 2024 at 22:38 IST
PETA Issues Guidelines For Pet Care in Summers
Amid soaring temperatures across India, PETA India has issued vital guidelines for safeguarding animals during the scorching heat.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
PETA India emphasises the importance of keeping dogs indoors, as they primarily regulate their body temperature through panting and sweating via their paws
Amidst soaring temperatures across India, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has issued vital guidelines for safeguarding animals during the scorching heat. With animals at increased risk of heat stress and dehydration, PETA India advocates proactive measures to ensure the well-being of both pets and community animals.
Advertisement
Peta's Pet Care Tips
PETA India emphasises the importance of keeping dogs indoors, as they primarily regulate their body temperature through panting and sweating via their footpads. Leaving dogs in parked cars, even for short durations, can quickly escalate to fatal conditions, including heatstroke.
Advertisement
The advisory extends beyond pets, urging the provision of water to community animals by placing mud pots filled with cool, clean water in accessible locations with regular water changes. Additionally, offering water to birds and advocating for breaks for working animals are crucial steps in mitigating heat-related risks. Animal-cart drivers are encouraged to allow rest periods, particularly during hot afternoons, and assist in cooling animals with gentle water sprays.
Dr. Rashmi Gokhale, PETA India Manager of Veterinary Services, stresses the importance of compassion and swift action amid rising temperatures. "By taking simple, compassionate actions, we can help our animal friends beat the heat," she remarked in the official release.
Advertisement
Moreover, the public is reminded to promptly contact a veterinarian or animal welfare organisation upon encountering an animal in distress, providing immediate relief with water if possible. In emergencies, individuals can reach out to PETA India's Emergency Response Team at 9820122602.
As temperatures continue to rise, PETA India's advisory serves as a timely reminder to prioritise the welfare of animals during the sweltering summer months. With the heatwave forecast to persist, it's essential for communities to come together to ensure the safety and comfort of our furry companions and wildlife alike. By heeding PETA India's advice and taking proactive measures, we can collectively make a difference in protecting animals from the harsh effects of the summer heat.
Advertisement
Published April 29th, 2024 at 22:38 IST