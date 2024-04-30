Advertisement

PETA India emphasises the importance of keeping dogs indoors, as they primarily regulate their body temperature through panting and sweating via their paws

Amidst soaring temperatures across India, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has issued vital guidelines for safeguarding animals during the scorching heat. With animals at increased risk of heat stress and dehydration, PETA India advocates proactive measures to ensure the well-being of both pets and community animals.

Advertisement

Peta's Pet Care Tips

PETA India emphasises the importance of keeping dogs indoors, as they primarily regulate their body temperature through panting and sweating via their footpads. Leaving dogs in parked cars, even for short durations, can quickly escalate to fatal conditions, including heatstroke.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

The advisory extends beyond pets, urging the provision of water to community animals by placing mud pots filled with cool, clean water in accessible locations with regular water changes. Additionally, offering water to birds and advocating for breaks for working animals are crucial steps in mitigating heat-related risks. Animal-cart drivers are encouraged to allow rest periods, particularly during hot afternoons, and assist in cooling animals with gentle water sprays.

Dr. Rashmi Gokhale, PETA India Manager of Veterinary Services, stresses the importance of compassion and swift action amid rising temperatures. "By taking simple, compassionate actions, we can help our animal friends beat the heat," she remarked in the official release.

Advertisement

Moreover, the public is reminded to promptly contact a veterinarian or animal welfare organisation upon encountering an animal in distress, providing immediate relief with water if possible. In emergencies, individuals can reach out to PETA India's Emergency Response Team at 9820122602.

As temperatures continue to rise, PETA India's advisory serves as a timely reminder to prioritise the welfare of animals during the sweltering summer months. With the heatwave forecast to persist, it's essential for communities to come together to ensure the safety and comfort of our furry companions and wildlife alike. By heeding PETA India's advice and taking proactive measures, we can collectively make a difference in protecting animals from the harsh effects of the summer heat.

