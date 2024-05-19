Advertisement

If you are allergic to dogs and cats but still want the joy and companionship that pets bring, there are several other animals to consider. These pets can provide the same emotional benefits without triggering your allergies. Here are some great options for allergy sufferers.

Fish

Fish are an excellent choice for those with allergies. They require minimal physical contact and do not produce dander, the common allergen in furred animals. An aquarium can add a calming, aesthetic element to your home and offers the opportunity to observe these fascinating creatures. Popular options include bettas, goldfish, and guppies, each requiring different levels of care and tank conditions.

Fish | Image: Unsplash

Reptiles

Reptiles such as turtles, lizards, and snakes make good pets for allergy sufferers. They do not produce dander and are generally low-maintenance. For example, leopard geckos are small, docile, and relatively easy to care for, making them a popular choice. Bearded dragons are another favourite due to their friendly nature and relatively straightforward care requirements. Ensure you research each species' specific needs, including diet, habitat, and temperature requirements.

Birds

While some people may have allergies to bird feathers or droppings, many find that birds are less likely to trigger allergies compared to dogs or cats. Parakeets, canaries, and finches are small birds that can thrive in relatively modest spaces and provide vibrant, interactive companionship. Birds require regular cleaning of their cages to minimise the risk of allergic reactions and maintain a healthy environment.

Small mammals

Certain small mammals, like hamsters, gerbils, and guinea pigs, can be suitable for people with mild allergies. These animals produce less dander than dogs and cats, and since they are typically kept in cages, their allergens are more contained. Regular cleaning of their habitats and ensuring good ventilation can further reduce the likelihood of allergic reactions.

Hamster | Image: Unsplash

Hermit crabs

Hermit crabs are unique pets that are hypoallergenic and relatively easy to care for. They require a well-maintained habitat with appropriate humidity levels and access to both fresh and saltwater. Hermit crabs are fascinating to watch as they explore and interact with their environment, making them a good choice for allergy sufferers who want an interesting and low-maintenance pet.