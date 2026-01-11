Makar Sankranti 2026 Daan: From Blankets To Sesame Seeds, Donating These Items Is Believed To Bring Good Luck

Makar Sankranti 2026: The sacred and one of the most reverred festival of Hindus. This year, the festival will be celebrated on January 14. Primarily a harvest festival, Makar Sankranti is observed to mark the sun's transition into Capricorn. The day is also celebrated as a relief from harsh winters to a warmer time where days begin getting longer. Celebrated in many ways throughout the country, several rituals are performed on Makar Sankranti, depending on the location. The most popular rituals include kite flying, preparation of black urad dal khichdi and taking part in charitable deeds.



It is believed that if devotees donate some items on Makar Sankranti, it wards off evil from their life and attracts the blessings of Lord Shani. Apart from donations, it is also believed that devotees who take a dip in the holy river of the Ganges on Makar Sankranti cleanse a person of all their sins. Here are a few items donating which is belived to bring good luck.

Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds hold a special significance on Makar Sankranti. Along with donating the food item, it is also advised to incorporate the item into daily rituals like bathing. The black til is said to have purifying properties and is believed to purify the donor's soul.

Blankets

As Makar Sankranti falls during the winter, it is advised to donate blankets to the needy. Shani Devi prefers blue and black colours, so a blanket of this colour should be preferred.



Also Read: When Is Makar Sankranti 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More

Advertisement

Seven Grains

The seven grains include urad dal, rice, black lentils, pearl millet (bajra), and green gram with husk. Donating the seven grains is said to invite blessings from Shani.

Mustard Oil

Mustard Oil is one of the most donated items for Shani Dev. Therefore, donating the item is said to bring blessings of the lord.

Advertisement

Gud/jaggery