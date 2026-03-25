Signs That Prove Your Pet Dog Actually Likes You

Being a pet parent is not easy. While you give all your love and affection to your furry friend, it can be challenging to gauge their reaction towards you. Does your pet dog actually like you? Does your pet feel as bonded with you as you do with them? These are queries that are natural to arise in the mind of any pet parent. While your furry friend might not have the words to express their affection towards you, their actions are enough telltale signs that prove the bond you share with them. These simple behavioural traits are simple indications of your pet's bond with you.

They come to you for a belly rub

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For dogs, lying in a belly-up position is a sign of vulnerability. Thus, if your pet is comfortable around you to lie on its back and demand a belly rub, it indicates that it feels safe with you. Sleeping with their belly up when around you is also a sign from your pet showing affection towards you.

They follow you everywhere

One of the most obvious signs is when your dog shadows you around the house. Whether you’re heading to the kitchen or another room, their constant presence shows they feel safe and secure around you. However, a contrary study shows that it is not essential for all breeds of dogs to follow their favourite person. Most of the time, a pet dog would simply be in its place, but it will keep an eye on you to show affection.

Excitement upon return

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One of the clearest indicators of your pet sharing an affectionate bond with you is when they are waiting in anticipation for your return. That enthusiastic tail wag, jumping, or happy barking when you come home isn’t just routine but a way of expressing genuine joy by your dog.

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They listen to you

A dog that follows your commands or responds when you call isn’t just well-trained, it’s also a sign they respect and trust you. Bonding often enhances responsiveness.



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They show signs of being possessive



Much like humans, dogs who share a close bond with their pet parents often develop a sense of possessiveness for them. Even during play or exploration, a bonded dog will frequently look back or come to check on you. This behaviour shows they value your presence and consider you their anchor. They might also behave differently around the company and try to guard you from other people and pets.

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They sleep near you

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Dogs instinctively choose safe spaces to rest. If your pet prefers sleeping beside you or near your bed, it’s a clear indication that they see you as their protector and feel completely at ease in your presence.

They yawn after you yawn