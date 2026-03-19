Dog Behaviours That Indicate They Might Be Ill And Need A Vet Visit

Just like humans, animals too can fall sick during the changing weather. As the season takes a turn, the most common challenge that pet parents, particularly dog ​​owners, face is a significant decline in their beloved's appetite.

A reduction in food intake may not be a big warning sign among dogs, but if it sustains, it should not be overlooked. Due to lack of energy, they even become lethargic. Your furry friend might lie in one spot with his head bowed, completely refusing to eat or drink. In such a situation, simply observing your dog will give you an instinctive sense that something is amiss.

Dogs become lethargic when they are unwell | Image: Freepik

Behaviour holds the clues to your dog's health

You can determine whether or not a dog is sick by observing its behavior. If your canine companion begins acting in an unusual or erratic manner, you should immediately be on alert. Whether it involves coughing and sneezing, or simply a reduced intake of food and water, these are clear indications that your dog is unwell and requires veterinary attention.

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Noticeable physical changes

Nature has endowed dogs with a unique ability: they often manifest various internal issues through physical cues alone. Whether it involves changes in their eyes, nose, or ears, or even their posture, along with the position of their tail or their body odour, the dog will signal to you that it he or she may be sick and needs to be taken to a veterinary clinic immediately.

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Obesrving your dog's behaviour can tell you if he/she is unwell | Image: Freepik

Gums

If you own a dog as a pet, you likely already know that a dog's gums serve as a comprehensive indicator of its overall health. Keep in mind that your dog's gums should never appear yellow, blue, white or brown. If a dog is healthy, its gums will be pink.

Observe its urination pattern and colour

It is often observed that when a dog is feeling lethargic or unwell, it may either stop urinating completely or urinate excessively. Both of these conditions pose a significant risk to the dog.

Salivation

While dogs naturally drool, if you observe excessive drooling accompanied by panting, you should know that your dog is seriously ill.

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