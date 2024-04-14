Advertisement

Indian summer is brutal. If we speak in terms of the popular internet lingo, “Indian summer is not for beginners”. However, not just us, our dear furry friends have to survive the hot weather too. As temperatures soar, it's important to take extra precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our pets. Here are some simple yet effective ways to protect your pets during a heatwave.

Shade, water and everything cool

Ensure that your pets have access to plenty of shade and fresh, clean water at all times, both indoors and outdoors. Set up shaded areas in your yard or patio using umbrellas, awnings, or tarps, and regularly refill water bowls to prevent dehydration.

Limited outdoor activities

During the hottest parts of the day, such as midday and early afternoon, minimize outdoor activities and exercise sessions with your pets. Instead, opt for walks or playtime during the cooler mornings or evenings when temperatures are more bearable.

Protect pets from heatwave | Image: Unsplash

Hot car is a no-no

Never leave your pets unattended in a parked car, even for a short period, as temperatures inside a car can quickly rise to dangerous levels, leading to heatstroke and even death. If you need to run errands, leave your pets at home where they'll be safe and comfortable.

Watch out for signs of heatstroke

Be vigilant for signs of heatstroke in your pets, including excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, and collapse. If you suspect heatstroke, move your pet to a cooler area, offer water to drink, and seek veterinary care immediately.

Protect paws from hot surfaces

Keep in mind that pavement, asphalt, and sand can become extremely hot during a heatwave, leading to burns and discomfort for your pet's paws. Whenever possible, walk your pet on grassy or shaded surfaces, or consider investing in protective booties.

Protect pets from heatwave | Image: Unsplash

Provide cooling options

Offer your pets cooling options such as pet-specific cooling mats, cooling vests, or even a damp towel for them to lie on. You can also freeze pet-safe treats or make ice cube treats with pieces of fruit or vegetables for a refreshing snack.

Groom regularly

Regular grooming helps to remove excess fur and prevent matting, which can trap heat close to your pet's skin. Brushing your pet regularly not only helps them stay cool but also promotes better air circulation and skin health.