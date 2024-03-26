×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Summer Pet Care: Ways To Keep Paw Friends Cool and Safe

If you are concerned for your pets' health during the summer season, try out getting them checked for parasites, and keeping them hydrated.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pets
Pets | Image:istock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With the sun elevating the temperatures, our furry companions look up to us for comfort and safety. The scorching summer heat not only affects humans but also poses significant risks to our pets. From heatwaves to hot pavements, the season brings a host of challenges that require vigilant pet care to ensure our four-legged family members remain healthy and happy.

Recognising heatwave symptoms

Pets experience discomfort during heatwaves, which can manifest as excessive panting, an elevated heart rate, and drooling. It's crucial to provide them with a cool, shaded refuge, preferably indoors, along with access to fresh and clean water. Such measures can alleviate their discomfort and prevent heat-related ailments.

 

Image credit: Unsplash 
Image credit: Unsplash 

Dangers of cars

One cardinal rule of summer pet care is never to leave your pet in a parked car. The temperature inside a vehicle can soar dangerously high, even on a moderately warm day, putting pets at risk of heatstroke and suffocation. If you're traveling with your pet, ensure you have water and a bowl handy to keep them hydrated.

Advertisement

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Parasite protection

Summer is prime time for ticks, fleas, and other parasites that thrive in warm weather. Keeping your pet protected involves regular use of anti-tick sprays and maintaining their overall hygiene to prevent infestations and ensure their comfort.

Advertisement

Paw care is paramount

Hot surfaces, such as asphalt, can cause severe burns to a pet's paws. It's essential to keep pets off hot pavements and ensure their paws remain clean and dry. Such preventive measures safeguard against burns and overheating.

Advertisement

Grooming for comfort

Just like humans enjoy a refreshing shower during summer, pets appreciate being groomed. Regular washing, brushing, and nail care contribute to their well-being. While a summer haircut may seem like a good idea, it's vital to remember that a pet's coat is naturally designed to regulate their temperature. Over-grooming or shaving can disrupt this balance.

Advertisement

As we enjoy the summer months, let's ensure our pets do too, by providing them with the care and attention they need to thrive in the heat. From identifying signs of discomfort to grooming with care, these tips can help pet owners navigate the challenges of summer, keeping their furry friends cool, comfortable, and safe.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Govt Directs All Its Hospitals To Ensure That CCTV Cameras Are Functional At All Times

Delhi Govt Directs

4 minutes ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda dies

7 minutes ago
Delhi Markets

Shopping Havens in Delhi

8 minutes ago
Mumbai won't face water crisis as sufficient water available in reservoirs

Mumbai Water Crisis

10 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Ayodhya

11 minutes ago
Famous Flea Markets in the world

Famous Flea Markets

11 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

13 minutes ago
Summer workout

Workout Mistakes

13 minutes ago
Pets

Summer Pet Care

16 minutes ago
The MS Dali collided with one of the support structures of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

16 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Should kejriwal Quit?

16 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Health Risks

17 minutes ago
Denim

Ways To Clean Your Denim

19 minutes ago
Amit Shah

AFSPA Repeal J&K

21 minutes ago
Mocktails

Summer Mocktails To Try

21 minutes ago
West Bengal: Minor Girl Raped At Home, BJP Blames TMC Leader’s Son

West Bengal: Minor Girl

23 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP List for WB

24 minutes ago
Denim

Denim Alternatives

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. 'Whenever Virat Kohli retires, people will..': Pietersen's prediction

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  4. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Antarctica: Meet 'Maruti', the 1st Penguin to Visit India's Research Stn

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo