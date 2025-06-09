Summer Precautionary Measures To Keep Your Pets Safe As Mercury Soars

Tips And Tricks To Keep Your Pets Safe As Mercury Soars | Image: X

The blistering summer heat has gripped many regions in India, pushing temperatures higher and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses. Like humans, pets also face a significant risk of heat stroke, dehydration, and digestive issues during these scorching conditions as they cannot sweat like humans, making it harder for them to cool down. Amid this, Paw owners should take proactive measures to protect their furry friends by ensuring constant access to water, food, keeping them in cooler areas of the house, and scheduling walks for early mornings or late evenings.

Cooling is cool

Take your pet for walks during early mornings, late evenings, or at night when the ground is cooler. This helps avoid painful paw burns caused by walking on hot pavements. Limiting outdoor time during summer is always a wise choice.

Hydration is important

Ensure your dog or cat always has access to fresh water. Including water-rich fruits in their diet can further support hydration.

Keep them safe

Summer often brings an increase in fleas and ticks, so keep your pets safe with regular checks and preventative measures.

Frozen treat can make their day

Pets love cool treats on warm days, just like humans. While traditional ice cream isn’t suitable for dogs, there are many safe alternatives. According to the Irish Star, frozen banana slices or a favourite snack spread on a lick mat and frozen can make for a delightful treat.

Brush the bush

Shedding can be a challenge in summer. Better India suggests brushing your pet’s coat regularly to control shedding and keep their fur manageable.

Pool day

A small splash pool in your garden can provide a fun and refreshing way for your dog to cool down. Ensure there’s enough space for them to move around comfortably.