This Baby Animal From India Has Been Deemed The Cutest In The World | Image:Unsplash

Baby animals always make us all awestruck. There is another satisfaction to see these little creatures do wholesome activities. Wildlife tour operators used eye-tracking technology to track which of the world’s baby animals caught the most attention from humans. After the results came out, it was noted that an Indian animal got the most attention from wildlife lovers. But which animal was this? Let’s find out.

Cutest baby animal in the world

A study by Explore Worldwide claimed that Indian Rhinoceros are the cutest baby animal in the world. As a part of the study, participant’s eye movements were keenly observed. They were given an option to choose from 80 different baby animals from around the world. The study tracked which species held the interest for the longest time, and also which baby animal did the participants return to.

“We began by shortlisting 80 animal species indigenous to various countries around the world, showing participants images of these fluffy, scaly or feathery creatures in their infant form. By measuring the lingering time of a gaze and the number of fixations, we found the ultimate list of the world's most adorable baby animals,” stated the official website.

According to a final report, Indian Rhinoceros drew human gaze 104 times and held it for upto 34 seconds. The largest population of the greater one-horned rhinoceros is found in India. Kaziranga National Park in Assam houses around 70% of the entire population.

Another Indian animal on the list was the Royal Bengal Tigers at rank 14.

Some other animals in the list are Morepork, Irish Hare, Swiss Mountain Dog, Lion, Arctic Fox, Dingo, Tanuki, Scottish Wildcat, Red Panda, Pine Marten, Emperor Penguin, Red Squirrel, American Black Bear, Iberian Lynx, Giant Panda, Cheetah, Giraffe, and Weddell Seal.