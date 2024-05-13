Advertisement

Dogs, like humans, can experience anxiety and distress, often triggered by various factors such as separation, loud noises, or changes in routine. Recognising and addressing their distress is the first step towards ensuring their well-being. Here are some tips to help care for a distressed and anxious dog.

Understanding signs of anxiety

Recognise common signs of anxiety in dogs, such as trembling, pacing, excessive barking, panting, or withdrawal.

Each dog may exhibit different signs, so understanding your pet's behavior is key to identifying their distress.

Distressed dog | Image: Pexels

Create a safe space

Establish a comfortable and safe area where your dog can retreat when feeling anxious.

Provide soft bedding, favorite toys, and familiar scents to create a calming environment.

Ensure the space is quiet and free from potential stressors.

Consistent routine

Dogs thrive on routine, so maintain a consistent daily schedule for feeding, walks, playtime, and rest.

Predictability can help alleviate anxiety by providing a sense of stability and security.

Regular exercise

Engage your dog in regular exercise to release pent-up energy and promote mental and physical well-being.

Activities such as walks, runs, or play sessions in a safe environment can reduce stress and anxiety.

Distressed dog | Image: Pexels

Positive reinforcement

Use positive reinforcement techniques to encourage calm behaviour.

Reward your dog with treats, praise, or affection when they exhibit relaxed behaviour, reinforcing positive associations.

Calming techniques

Explore calming techniques such as massage, gentle grooming, or music therapy to soothe your dog's nerves.

Some dogs may benefit from pressure wraps or pheromone diffusers designed to reduce anxiety.

Lead by example

Dogs often mirror their owner's emotions, so maintaining a calm demeanour can help reassure them during stressful situations.

Each dog is unique, so be observant and adaptable in your approach to providing comfort and care.