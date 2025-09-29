Why Do Cats Hiss And Is This Behaviour Normal? 6 Reasons You Need To Know

Have you ever wondered why your cat hisses like a snake? This could be because your cat is truly ticked off and not in the mood to be messed with. However, there could be other reasons why your kitty may be hissing.

How do cats hiss?

When a cat feels threatened or anxious, they releases a burst of air through their mouth, and this burst of air makes a hissing sound. This sound will usually be paired with other cat body language signs, such as bared teeth, flattened ears, an arched back, and their fur will also stand on end, which is known as "piloerection"

Here are the top 6 reasons why cats hiss, as per the publication of Purina:

Warning shots: Cat hissing is usually a warning to another person or animal. It is a way of telling them to back off or else they'll be forced to attack. Cats characteristically want to avoid confrontation at all costs. So, think of it as a warning shot.

They're in pain: Sometimes, when cats are in pain, they might hiss if you touch a particularly sensitive part of their body, or they do not want you around them.

Unfamiliarity: Cats like familiar things, which make them feel safe and secure. Due to this, when they are introduced to a new environment, i.e. new toys or furniture, they feel anxious and ultimately hiss.

Stressed out: Cats have stressors in their surrounding. They prefer to hiss rather than trying to flee or, in some cases, before engaging in a fight.

Rough play: Sometimes, if another cat or kitten is playing too roughly with you, they may hiss as a way of saying to stop.

