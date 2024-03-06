×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Why Swimming Is Important For Your Pets? Safety Measures To Follow During Lessons

Tips for a safe swimming experience for your pet dog

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Swimming for pet dogs
Swimming for pet dogs | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The rising focus on health which now encompasses the well-being of your pet animals has resulted in dogs being taken for swimming lessons. Just like this activity has proved to be extremely beneficial for us, it has the same effect on your paw friend. This water activity can alleviate stress while having a calming effect on your pets' nerves. Particularly beneficial for older dogs, those recuperating from injuries, or canines grappling with joint ailments, swimming allows them to keep healthy. Here's a list of swimming pointers for your canine mate  

Skin protection

It is pertinent to ensure that your pet dog's skin is not neglected after every swim to avoid possible skin infections. Having a bath to rinse away irritants like algae, and chlorine, which can be harmful, is the best way.

Image credit: Unsplash

Ears cleanse 

The chlorine present in all swimming pools can remove bacteria useful in your dog's ears. Removal of water from the dos ears can help avoid possible  fungal, yeast and bacterial infections. Dogs can contract ear infections easily in absence of a lack of air-drying them

Image credit: Unsplash

Accompany your pet

There has always been an emphasis on continuous supervision for dogs as they revitalise themselves while swimming. The initiative underscores the necessity of being present with pets in the water to promptly address any unforeseen situation. 

Avoid pressuring 

All dogs don't instinctively take to swimming with zeal. Recognising this possible circumstance for your pet dog is crucial for their well-being. Easing them into swimming is a much better move than pressuring them.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

