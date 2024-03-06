Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:22 IST
Why Swimming Is Important For Your Pets? Safety Measures To Follow During Lessons
Tips for a safe swimming experience for your pet dog
The rising focus on health which now encompasses the well-being of your pet animals has resulted in dogs being taken for swimming lessons. Just like this activity has proved to be extremely beneficial for us, it has the same effect on your paw friend. This water activity can alleviate stress while having a calming effect on your pets' nerves. Particularly beneficial for older dogs, those recuperating from injuries, or canines grappling with joint ailments, swimming allows them to keep healthy. Here's a list of swimming pointers for your canine mate
Skin protection
It is pertinent to ensure that your pet dog's skin is not neglected after every swim to avoid possible skin infections. Having a bath to rinse away irritants like algae, and chlorine, which can be harmful, is the best way.
Ears cleanse
The chlorine present in all swimming pools can remove bacteria useful in your dog's ears. Removal of water from the dos ears can help avoid possible fungal, yeast and bacterial infections. Dogs can contract ear infections easily in absence of a lack of air-drying them
Accompany your pet
There has always been an emphasis on continuous supervision for dogs as they revitalise themselves while swimming. The initiative underscores the necessity of being present with pets in the water to promptly address any unforeseen situation.
Avoid pressuring
All dogs don't instinctively take to swimming with zeal. Recognising this possible circumstance for your pet dog is crucial for their well-being. Easing them into swimming is a much better move than pressuring them.
