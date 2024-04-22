Advertisement

Sunscreen is the most important component of summer skincare. It protects your skin from the harmful effects of ultraviolet or UV rays and reducing the risk of sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer. However, using sunscreen effectively involves more than just slathering it on before heading outdoors. Here's your complete guide to using sunscreen in summer for maximum protection and skincare benefits.

Choose the right SPF

Select a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher. SPF measures a sunscreen's ability to protect against UVB rays, which cause sunburn. Broad-spectrum sunscreens protect against both UVB and UVA rays, which contribute to premature aging and skin cancer.

Choose the right SPF | Image: Freepik

Apply generously and often

Apply sunscreen generously to all exposed skin, including your face, neck, ears, arms, and legs. Use approximately one ounce (about a shot glass full) to cover your entire body. Reapply sunscreen every two hours, or more frequently if swimming, sweating heavily, or towel drying.

Don't forget your lips

Protect your lips from sun damage by using a lip balm or lipstick with SPF. Lips are often overlooked but are susceptible to sunburn and skin cancer, so apply sunscreen lip balm regularly throughout the day.

Apply before sun exposure

Apply sunscreen at least 15 minutes before going outdoors to allow it to absorb into the skin properly. This ensures that your skin is adequately protected from UV rays right from the start.

Choose water-resistant formulas

If you'll be swimming or sweating, opt for a water-resistant sunscreen to maintain protection even in wet conditions. Water-resistant sunscreens provide protection for up to 40 or 80 minutes of swimming or sweating, as indicated on the label. Remember to reapply after towel drying.

Water-resistant formula | Image: Freepik

Reapply as required

Even if you're not swimming or sweating, reapply sunscreen regularly, especially if you're spending extended periods outdoors. Sunscreen can wear off or become less effective over time, so make it a habit to reapply every two hours for continuous protection.

Use sunscreen every day

Sunscreen is not just for beach days or outdoor activities; it should be part of your daily skincare routine year-round. UV rays can penetrate through clouds and windows, so apply sunscreen daily, even on cloudy or overcast days. In addition to sunscreen, seek shade during peak sun hours, wear protective clothing, such as hats and sunglasses, and avoid tanning beds to reduce your risk of sun damage and skin cancer.