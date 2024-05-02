Assamese Set 2 Guinness World Records With Largest Bihu Performance

Advertisement

In a momentous celebration of Assam's rich cultural heritage, the traditional Bihu Dance has entered the Guinness Book of World Records, highlighting the vibrant dance culture of this North-Eastern Indian state. The record-setting event took place on April 13 at Sarsujai Stadium in Guwahati, where 11,304 dancers and drummers assembled to perform the largest-ever Bihu dance at a single venue, achieving two world record titles in a spectacular 15-minute display.

The Bihu dance, alongside the Jhumur dance, constitutes a vital element of Assam’s cultural identity, both originating from the indigenous Tea Tribes. These communities, integral to the socio-economic fabric of Assam, celebrate these dances at various social gatherings and festivals, showcasing a rich tapestry of movement and rhythm that resonates deeply within Assamese society.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

The Tea Tribes, originally brought to Assam by the East India Company from regions like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh in the early 19th century, have since become a significant cultural force. Their Jhumur Dance, though lesser-known, complements the exuberant Bihu with its own unique style and flair, often performed sequentially at cultural events.

The recent Guinness recognition of the Bihu dance not only fosters a sense of pride among the Assamese people but also casts a spotlight on the artistic prowess prevalent throughout the state. Most artists in Assam are adept at both dances, demonstrating their versatility and deep-rooted connection to their cultural heritage.

This world record is a testament to the enduring spirit and cultural richness of the Assamese people, ensuring that traditional arts like the Bihu and Jhumur dances continue to thrive and inspire both locals and visitors alike. As Assam's Bihu Dance gains international recognition, it reaffirms the importance of cultural preservation and celebration in connecting communities and enhancing regional identity.