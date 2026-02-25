Chandra Grahan Or Lunar Eclipse On March 3 To Prepone Holika Dahan?

Holi or the festival of colours is fast approaching. One of the most joyous occasions in India, Holi is celebrated on Purnima Tithi in the month of Phalguna. This year, there's lingering suspense surrounding the date of Holika Dahan, which precedes Holi. While Badi Holi will be played on March 4, people are confused about the date of Holika Dahan, with many saying its on March 2 and others saying its on March 3, a day before Holi like it's traditionally celebrated.

There's a lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan on March 3, and it will be visible in India. Therefore, Holika Dahan should be performed on March 2, some have mentioned. Others have shared that the evening of March 2 will be Bhadra Kaal, so Holika Dahan should be performed on March 3.

This year's lunar eclipse on March 3 will be visible in India

When is Holika Dahan?

Traditionally speaking, Holika Dahan should never be performed during Bhadra period. While Pradosh period is available on the full moon day on March 2, Bhadra will also be present during this time. However, Bhadra will not be in effect on March 3. However, since the full moon will not be present during the evening of Pradosh period, Holika Dahan can be performed in the evening on March 3.

As per Hindu scriptures, Holika should never be burnt during Bhadra period. However, under special circumstances, Holika Dahan can be performed during the Bhadra period, bypassing the Bhadra phase. Therefore, Holika Dahan can also be performed on the evening of March 2. However, in keeping with the scriptures, it seems more appropriate to burn Holika during the full moon day, avoiding Pradosh period.

Holika Dahan precedes Holi

It is essential to have a Pradosh Kaal-wide full moon and a time free from Bhadra. On March 2, the Pradosh Kaal and wide full moon coincides. That day, there will be a full moon in the evening and moonrise. However, Bhadra will also cast its shadow during this time. On March 3, there is no Bhadra, but the Pradosh-wide full moon is absent. And a lunar eclipse is also occurring. Overall, Holika Dahan is not possible on March 2 due to the Bhadra period. However, on March 3, there is no Bhadra. The full moon is also present at sunrise.