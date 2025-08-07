Designer Sanjukta Dutta Pays Handloom Tribute to PM Modi With Woven Angavastra Featuring His Image



In a powerful and deeply symbolic gesture, internationally acclaimed fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta unveiled a specially crafted handwoven angavastra bearing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a heartfelt tribute on National Handloom Day.

The creation is more than just fabric and thread, it’s a statement. A homage. A cultural offering that embodies India’s weaving spirit and the leader who gave it a national day of recognition.

A story of dignity and empowerment weaved with the threads of traditions

“Through this angavastra, I offer my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, whose bold decision to dedicate August 7 as National Handloom Day has brought long overdue attention and dignity to our artisans, looms, and living traditions,” said Sanjukta.

Sanjukta Dutta, a name now synonymous with India’s modern handloom movement has spent over a decade quietly disrupting fashion runways across the globe with Assamese weaves and indigenous motifs, all while staying grounded in her roots. From Paris to New York, and from Cannes to Kolkata, her signature mekhela chadors and neo-ethnic silhouettes have become cultural artefacts in motion- worn, admired, remembered.

But behind every ensemble lies a deeper story of handloom revival, women’s empowerment, and a fight to preserve the soul of Assam’s weaving heritage. Today, her workshop directly supports over hundreds of rural weavers, most of them women, offering not just livelihood but also identity.

The angavastra itself, meticulously woven by master artisans, fuses traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary reverence PM Modi’s likeness rendered not by print, but by loom. “I didn’t want it machine-made,” Dutta insists. “I wanted every thread to speak of pride, of purpose, of the people this movement represents.”

PM Modi’s declaration of National Handloom Day in 2015 commemorating the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, has since become a rallying point for India’s textile economy. Under his leadership, handloom has gone from being a peripheral conversation to a national movement. Dutta’s tribute is not only timely, but it also reflects a growing consciousness among Indian creators to preserve what is uniquely ours.

For Dutta, the gesture is personal. “The loom raised me. It gave me identity, purpose, and a voice. This angavastra is my salute from one weaver’s daughter to the leader who made every loom in India stand taller,” she said.