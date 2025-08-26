Updated 26 August 2025 at 21:42 IST
First Bhutan Fashion Week: 5 Textiles You Should Know About From The Land Of Thunder Dragon
Discover the 5 exquisite traditional textiles of Bhutan, including Kushuthara, Bura, Yathra, Yura, and Aikapur, as Bhutan prepares for its first-ever Fashion Week in October 2025. Explore the rich craftsmanship and vibrant heritage behind these iconic fabrics.
The country of Bhutan is truly a thing of beauty. While most people know Bhutan as the magical land of serene landscapes dotted with the majestic views of the Himalayas and delectable dishes, Bhutan also has a huge variety of stunning array of textiles weaved by the local artisans.
As the country gears up for its first ever fashion week in October, here are a few exquisite Bhutanese textile that you should keep an eye out for in the lineup if you are a true fashion enthusiast.
Kusuthara
Kusuthara or kisuthara is known as the most ornate and valuable fabric in Bhutan, predominantly used to make the traditional kira, the national dress of Bhutan for women. It is an intricately woven silk brocade fabric, woven on traditional backstrap looms using an extra-weft technique called thrima, which builds intricate patterns and motifs by adding colored weft threads in a discontinuous manner. Patterns often feature geometric, floral, and auspicious Buddhist symbols.
Bura
Bura is a one-of-a-kind raw silk in Bhutan that is meant to symbolize rank and wealth in the country. It is also used to make gho for men and kira for women using natural dyes. The intricate patterns are weaved into the fabric to give it the characteristic charm. Interestingly, Bhutanese weavers also re-use the unused thread from one fabric to weave another one as it is believed that doing so would extend the life of the wearer.
Yathra
This traditional weave used heavy wool and initially started as a practical choice to shield against the harsh Himalayan winters that the country experiences. Often bold colours and patterns inspired by mountains and nature are woven into the fabric to make it stand out. Yatra is made on traditional looms ‘thrue tha’ pre-dominantly by women with girls as young as 7 learning the trade.
Yura
Yura in Bhutan refers to a traditional country cloth that is typically made from nettle fiber. It is mostly hand-weaved and worn by rural Bhutanese women who take pride in this ancient art. While it is not as ornate as kisuthara or as prestigious as bura, it is a testament to Bhutan’s textile heritage, showcasing the skill and resourcefulness of Bhutanese weaving communities in using locally available fibers to create practical cloth.
Aikapur
Aikapur is a highly complex and technically intricate textile woven in Eastern Bhutan, considered one of the most challenging Bhutanese weaving styles with some pieces taking over an year to complete. It typically features double-faced pattern bands called "hor," which alternate with rows of plain weave, characterized by an odd number of "legs" or cross-hatches, such as three, five, seven, nine, eleven, or thirteen, reflecting complexity and prestige.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 26 August 2025 at 21:42 IST