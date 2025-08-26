First Bhutan Fashion Week: 5 Textiles You Should Know About From The Land Of Thunder Dragon

The country of Bhutan is truly a thing of beauty. While most people know Bhutan as the magical land of serene landscapes dotted with the majestic views of the Himalayas and delectable dishes, Bhutan also has a huge variety of stunning array of textiles weaved by the local artisans.

As the country gears up for its first ever fashion week in October, here are a few exquisite Bhutanese textile that you should keep an eye out for in the lineup if you are a true fashion enthusiast.

Kusuthara

Source: cfrbhutan.com

Kusuthara or kisuthara is known as the most ornate and valuable fabric in Bhutan, predominantly used to make the traditional kira, the national dress of Bhutan for women. It is an intricately woven silk brocade fabric, woven on traditional backstrap looms using an extra-weft technique called thrima, which builds intricate patterns and motifs by adding colored weft threads in a discontinuous manner. Patterns often feature geometric, floral, and auspicious Buddhist symbols.

Bura

Source: Pinterest

Bura is a one-of-a-kind raw silk in Bhutan that is meant to symbolize rank and wealth in the country. It is also used to make gho for men and kira for women using natural dyes. The intricate patterns are weaved into the fabric to give it the characteristic charm. Interestingly, Bhutanese weavers also re-use the unused thread from one fabric to weave another one as it is believed that doing so would extend the life of the wearer.

Yathra

Source: Authentic Bhutan Tours



This traditional weave used heavy wool and initially started as a practical choice to shield against the harsh Himalayan winters that the country experiences. Often bold colours and patterns inspired by mountains and nature are woven into the fabric to make it stand out. Yatra is made on traditional looms ‘thrue tha’ pre-dominantly by women with girls as young as 7 learning the trade.

Yura

Source: Bhutan Broadcasting Service



Yura in Bhutan refers to a traditional country cloth that is typically made from nettle fiber. It is mostly hand-weaved and worn by rural Bhutanese women who take pride in this ancient art. While it is not as ornate as kisuthara or as prestigious as bura, it is a testament to Bhutan’s textile heritage, showcasing the skill and resourcefulness of Bhutanese weaving communities in using locally available fibers to create practical cloth.

Aikapur

Source: The Textile Atlas