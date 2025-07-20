Scared Of Camping? Try Glamping, Travel Trend That Blends Thrill And Comfort

Want to experience the adventure of camping, but worried about the discomfort? The unreliable tents, harsh weather conditions and the lack of amenities make you run away from the thought of the outdoor activity? If these things hold true for you, then Glamping is just the right thing for you.

What is Glamping?

Glamping is a portmanteau of "glamorous" and “camping". It is a style of outdoor accommodation the experience of camping in nature with the comforts and luxury of a hotel. Instead of sleeping in a basic tent, glamping offers unique accommodations like luxury tents, treehouses, yurts, domes, and cottages, often with plush beds, private bathrooms, electricity, Wi-Fi, and sometimes even air conditioning or spa services. Glamping offers a unique way to experience nature while still enjoying the comforts and conveniences of modern living.



Typically glamping experience typically offers comfortable bedding, private bathrooms, gourmet dining and amenities such as spas, fitness centres, and recreational activities. Traditional accommodations offered in glamping are luxury tents, yurts, eco-lodges and treehouses.

A representational photo of glamping | Image: Shutterstock

While the travel trend cashes in on being glamorous, it does not have to necessarily be expensive. Glamping options range from budget-friendly to luxurious, making it accessible to a wide range of travellers.



Top Glamping Destinations in India (2025 Edition)

A representational photo of glamping | Image: Shutterstock