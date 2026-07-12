Gen Z Has A New Dating Term—Wildflowering: Here's What It Means

‘New dating term’, is a social media phrase that most of us simply scroll past. After bread crumbing, benching, situationship, casual dating, hardballing, talking stage and hundreds of other terms, what new can Gen Z possibly come up with, in terms of relationships? While all of the previous terms seem to be a fancy way of working around commitment, wildflowering takes a slightly different approach.

In the modern world, where soft launches are planned more meticulously than the actual future of relationships, this new term aims at taking the pressure off. Originally coined by associates at the dating app, Bumble, the term shifts emphasis from setting a date up as an interview with rejection and approval being the only two options to a more relaxed, ‘go with the flow’ philosophy, which, they believe, lets love bloom organically. The term literally means to let the relationship move at its own pace, without the pressure of any outcome, just like a wildflower blooms and takes its own shape when the time is right.

Speaking to Stylist, a Bumble sexologist, Chantelle Otten, discussed, “Spring naturally boosts our confidence, mood, and motivation to connect. The longer days and warmer weather lift our energy levels, making us feel more open, playful, and ready to make a move. ‘Wildflowering’ captures that perfectly—it’s about dating freely and on your own terms, embracing spontaneity, and seeing where new connections might lead. It’s more than just a fun phrase—it reflects a real psychological reset that happens as we step into this brighter, lighter season.”

It essentially means to lose control. In a world divided between labels and casuals, wildflowering essentially puts the stakeholders in the backseat, watching their own story unfold, almost as an audience viewing a film. However, just like all other trends, this is also not for everyone.

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