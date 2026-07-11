Where Did The Odyssey Team Stop By For Chai And Bun Maska In Mumbai?

The Odyssey cast members Matt Damon and Tom Holland and director Christopher Nolan are in Mumbai for the premiere of the upcoming film. On July 10, the team, accompanied by Academy Award-winning producer Emma Thomas, interacted with the media and soaked in the film and fan culture here. Nolan's association with India is not new. He filmed the iconic pit scene in The Dark Knight Rises (2012) with Christian Bale here. In Tenet (2020), he not only cast Dimple Kapadia in a cameo role, but also filmed some scenes in Mumbai. This time around, his visit to India came ahead of the grand release of The Odyssey.

The Odyssey team poses against the Gateway Of India in Mumbai | Image: X

The Odyssey premiere is scheduled in Mumbai for July 11. Before the screening, the trio of Nolan, Holland and Damon spent some time soaking in the Indian culture. They did a photocall and posed together, with the towering Gateway Of India in the background. They also stopped for a quick chai and bun maska at a popular eatery in Mahim. Photos of Hollywood royalty enjoying the modest cup of tea and snacks have gone viral.

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The Odyssey team stopped by for a chai and bun maska at a poular eatery in Mumbai ahead of The Odyssey premiere | Image: X

The pictures circulating online have also made fans curious about the spot The Odyssey cast visited for chai. The team stopped by at the popular Irani restaurant, Cafe Irani Chaii in Mahim, before heading out for the screening of their movie. The eatery is known for serving the "world's best chai". Their bun maska is equally famous and Nolan, Holland and Damon tried the popular tea-time snack with a cup of tea. They were surrounded by local visitors and security. Fans clicked pictures as The Odyssey trio enjoyed a quick bite.

Why is Irani Chaii popular?

Irani Chaii was established in 2006 in Mumbai. The spot documents the history of the Irani cafes of Bombay. This cafe is popular among tabloid journalists, Mumbaikars and everyone else. With Nolan and others visiting it on their India tour, it is bound to attract more attention.