International Friendship Day 2025: Ditch The Fancy Reservations, Opt For The Classic Casual Hangout With Pals To Make The Most Of The Day

International Friendship Day 2025: The first Sunday in August is an annual reminder to check up on friends and express gratitude for their presence, which makes life colourful and vibrant. This year, the occassion falls on August 3. However, over the years, this plot has been lost amid the commercialisation of the day, which has conditioned us to make Friendship Day about fancy dinners, spa days and a dress-up game- basically anything Instagrammable. This Friendship Day, what if we try to go back to the roots- begin from the beginning. Don't fret, it is easier than it sounds.

All you need to do is go back to what made you bond with your friend in the first place. Instead of packing your bags and skipping town, why not visit the same place you used to go to every evening as children? In place of dressing your stylish best, why not opt for a pyjama night where you really catch up with your buddies instead of being fixated on getting that perfect selfie with them.



Use this Friendship Day to unwind with your friends in a way that is personal and exclusive only to your group. There is an unexplainable charm in not recreating viral, choreographed reels, but grooving hook steps of the sleazy 1990s and early 2000s songs that we all grew up vibing to. There is an unsaid comfort in spending Sunday with your friend while running the errand that you had planned for the day, for there is no performance to put up on social media. Dump going out on Friendship Day and choose to stay in, run errands together, cook a meal, watch movies on OTT or just sit in comfortable silence (of course, only applicable for friends who live in the same city).



