Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 20 July 2025 at 14:42 IST

When Is Friendship Day 2025? Here's How You Can Celebrate The Day With Your Pals

The first Sunday in August is celebrated as Friendship Day annually. This year, it falls on August 3, 2025.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
When is friendship day 2025?
When is friendship day 2025? | Image: iStock

While one cannot choose their family and friends, friendship is the bond that you choose yourself, and therefore it needs to be celebrated with fervour and joy. Friendship Day is a special occasion to appreciate and celebrate the bond of friendship. In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. This year, it falls on August 3, 2025.

Make the most of the day with your best friends 

Representational image of friendship band | Image: X&nbsp;

While any day spent with the best of friends is a good day, the first Sunday in August is extra special. Bring your friends together and plan a day to make Friendship Day memorable. You can either plan an outdoor outing or make the most of the day by spending it in. You can also add a special touch to the celebration by exchanging personalised gifts.

Also Read: Sawan 2025: Top 5 Healthy Drinks During Fasting That Nourish Your Liver

Outdoor Activities
 

Representational photo of friends at a mall | Image: X&nbsp;

Go on an Adventure: Plan a hike, visit a new place, or try an activity you've always wanted to do together.
Picnic or Road Trip: Organise a picnic or road trip with friends to create new memories.

Indoor Activities

15 Best Movie Night Ideas - Easy Movie Night Ideas for Couples and Families
Representational photo of friends watching a movie | Image: X&nbsp;

Also Read: Humidity, Hair, Hell: Tips To Keep Hair Frizz Free This Monsoon
 

Movie Night: Host a movie marathon with your favourite films or TV shows.
Game Night: Gather your friends for a fun-filled evening of board games, card games, or video games.
Cooking Together: Choose a dish and cook together, enjoying each other's company while creating something delicious.

Personalised Gestures

Write Heartfelt Messages: Express your feelings and gratitude through handwritten letters or messages.
Exchange Gifts: Give small gifts like personalised mugs, keychains, or photo frames to show your appreciation.
Tie Friendship Bands: Continue the tradition of tying friendship bands on each other's wrists, symbolising love and loyalty.

Long-Distance Celebrations

52,700+ Friends Video Call Stock Photos, Pictures & Royalty-Free Images - iStock | Best friends video call, Teenager friends video call, Friends video call phone
Representational photo of video call with friends | Image: istock&nbsp;

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Ditches The Labubu Trend, Goes Old School With Bag Charm

Video Calls: Schedule a dedicated video call to catch up and see each other's faces.
Online Games: Engage in interactive online games that allow you to play together regardless of location.
Social Media: Share memories and express your appreciation for your long-distance friends on social media platforms.

Published 20 July 2025 at 14:42 IST