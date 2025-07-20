When Is Friendship Day 2025? Here's How You Can Celebrate The Day With Your Pals

While one cannot choose their family and friends, friendship is the bond that you choose yourself, and therefore it needs to be celebrated with fervour and joy. Friendship Day is a special occasion to appreciate and celebrate the bond of friendship. In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. This year, it falls on August 3, 2025.

Make the most of the day with your best friends

While any day spent with the best of friends is a good day, the first Sunday in August is extra special. Bring your friends together and plan a day to make Friendship Day memorable. You can either plan an outdoor outing or make the most of the day by spending it in. You can also add a special touch to the celebration by exchanging personalised gifts.



Outdoor Activities



Go on an Adventure: Plan a hike, visit a new place, or try an activity you've always wanted to do together.

Picnic or Road Trip: Organise a picnic or road trip with friends to create new memories.

Indoor Activities

Movie Night: Host a movie marathon with your favourite films or TV shows.

Game Night: Gather your friends for a fun-filled evening of board games, card games, or video games.

Cooking Together: Choose a dish and cook together, enjoying each other's company while creating something delicious.

Personalised Gestures

Write Heartfelt Messages: Express your feelings and gratitude through handwritten letters or messages.

Exchange Gifts: Give small gifts like personalised mugs, keychains, or photo frames to show your appreciation.

Tie Friendship Bands: Continue the tradition of tying friendship bands on each other's wrists, symbolising love and loyalty.

Long-Distance Celebrations

