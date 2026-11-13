Jaipur Literature Festival: Rahul Akerkar, Simi Garewal, Vishal Bhardwaj To Grace The Landmark 20th Edition

Renowned restaurateur Rahul Akerkar, iconic actor and television personality Simi Garewal, and acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj are among the prominent names set to grace the line-up of the landmark 20th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival, presented by Vedanta. Joining them are several distinguished voices from Mumbai, including poet and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote, celebrated singer Rekha Bharadwaj, author Jeet Thayil, actor Joy Sengupta, author and podcaster Shunali Khullar Shroff, Isheeta Ganguly, Namita Dubey, Mazda Turel, Kiran Manral, and Hindi author and storyteller Divya Prakash Dubey.

Celebrating two decades of bringing the world together through literature, ideas and dialogue, the Jaipur Literature Festival, presented by Vedanta, hosted a special preview of its landmark 20th edition at The Quorum, Mumbai. The evening brought together members of the literary, cultural and media fraternity for a glimpse into the forthcoming edition, scheduled to take place from 14-18 January 2027 at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur.

Over the past 20 years, the Jaipur Literature Festival has evolved from a literary gathering into one of the world's most celebrated international literary festivals, creating a vibrant meeting ground for writers, thinkers, artists, policymakers and readers from across the globe. Rooted in the belief that literature and ideas should be accessible to all, the festival has consistently championed an open and democratic space for dialogue, discovery and the exchange of perspectives. Its journey has been defined by its ability to bring diverse voices, languages, disciplines and cultures together, fostering meaningful conversations that transcend geographical and intellectual boundaries.

From Nobel laureates, Booker and Pulitzer Prize winners to emerging writers, poets, historians, scientists and public intellectuals, the Jaipur Literature Festival has welcomed an extraordinary spectrum of voices over the years. Beyond celebrating literary excellence, it has expanded the scope of cultural discourse, engaging audiences with conversations spanning history, politics, science, philosophy, art, cinema, technology, climate and contemporary society. Its growing international presence and enduring engagement with readers have helped establish the festival as an important platform for global literary and cultural exchange.

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The evening opened with a series of audio-visual presentations showcasing the journey and diverse cultural initiatives of Teamwork Arts, including the Jaipur Literature Festival, Jaipur BookMark, Jaipur Music Stage and TWA Voyage. A special presentation by The Quorum, the venue partner for the evening, was followed by remarks from Saloni Puri, Director of Programming at The Quorum, who welcomed the gathering.

Speaking at the preview, Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts and Producer of the Jaipur Literature Festival, reflected on the festival's remarkable journey over two decades and its evolution into a global platform for literature, ideas and cultural exchange. He said, “Since its inception, the Jaipur Literature Festival has welcomed over 5 million visitors and brought together more than 8,000 writers, speakers and artists, reaching an estimated global audience of over 1 billion. What began as a gathering in Jaipur has grown into a global platform for literature, ideas and cultural exchange. As we mark our 20th edition, we remain committed to making literature and knowledge accessible to all and bringing diverse voices together.”

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The preview also highlighted the festival's Friend of the Festival initiative, offering audiences an opportunity to engage more closely with the Jaipur Literature Festival through exclusive packages and special experiences.

A special highlight of the evening was the launch of bestselling author Ashwin Sanghi's latest book,The Blind Fury. The book was unveiled in the presence of Ashwin Sanghi, author and podcaster Shunali Khullar Shroff, Sanjoy K. Roy and Saloni Puri.

The launch was followed by a literary conversation titled The Art of the Whodunnit, featuring Ashwin Sanghi in conversation with Shunali Khullar Shroff. The session explored the craft of crime writing, the art of building suspense and the enduring appeal of mystery narratives. Drawing on The Blind Fury, which follows a retired Mumbai police officer investigating a series of ritualistic murders, the discussion offered audiences an insight into the storytelling, research and inspiration behind the book, followed by an engaging interaction with the audience.

The Mumbai preview offered a glimpse into the celebrations planned for the landmark 20th edition, inviting readers, writers, students and cultural enthusiasts to join the Jaipur Literature Festival in commemorating two decades of literary excellence, cultural exchange and conversations that continue to shape the way we understand the world.

The forthcoming edition will feature an extraordinary mix of international and Indian voices, bringing together Nobel, Booker and Pulitzer laureates, celebrated writers, historians, economists, journalists, artists and thought leaders from across disciplines. The line-up includes acclaimed names such as Olga Tokarczuk, Sudha Murty, James Wood, Esther Duflo, Neil MacGregor, Claire Messud, Sir Paul Nurse, Akshata Murty and Mishal Husain, alongside an exciting range of distinguished voices. These include Pulitzer Prize-winning author Liaquat Ahamed; Edmund Richardson, winner of the 2026 Baillie Gifford Prize for his bookAlexander: God, King, Man; Antonia Senior, finalist for the 2026 Orwell Prize for Political Writing; acclaimed Guardian culture writer Charlotte Higgins; Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa and CEO of NITI Aayog; economist Michael Greenstone of the University of Chicago; and award-winning Bloomberg Businessweek journalist and author Matthew Campbell. The line-up also features internationally recognised chef Asma Khan, Chef Patron of Dubai's three-Michelin-starred Trèsind Studio Himanshu Saini, acclaimed Australian author Anita Heiss, poet and essayist Tishani Doshi, and award-winning writer and screenwriter Raam Mori, among others.