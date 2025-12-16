Updated 16 December 2025 at 23:01 IST
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul Get In Touch With Their Spiritual Side In Vantara As Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Turn Ideal Hosts | Viral
While Messi, Suarez and De Paul's India trip was all about football and fandom, their stay in Vantara was relaxed as they soaked in the Hindu culture and immersed themselves in the serenity of the Sanatana Dharma.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul were in India as part of the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour. The trio of international footballers met fans, political figures and celebs in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. On the day, Messi and Co were supposed to depart from India, it was shared that they will be heading to Vantara in Jamnagar for an overnight stay. They were hosted by Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited and Radhika Merchant.
While Messi, Suarez and De Paul's India trip was all about football and fandom, their stay in Vantara was relaxed as they soaked in the Hindu culture and immersed themselves in the serenity of the Sanatana Dharma. Messi, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, was welcomed in grand traditional style with vibrant folk music, a showering of flowers and a ceremonial aarti. The football legend also participated in a Maha Aarti at the temple, including Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek.
At Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation center, the trio of football stars also observed wildlife and interacted with caregivers and conservation teams. In one of the images, Messi can be seen gazing at a huge lion from one side of the glass partition.
Advertisement
Other snaps from Vantara show Messi, Suarez and De Paul with puja thalis in their hands as they perform aarti, tika on their forehead. In one image, Messi is seen bowing down in front of a Hindu God's idol as he sought blessing from the almighty.
Advertisement
As Radhika and Anant hosted football icons Messi and Suarez in Jamnagar and posed for photos with them, they could be seen twinning in black.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 16 December 2025 at 23:01 IST