Dhurandhar Sparks Viral 'First Day As A Spy In Pakistan' Meme Fest, Know All About This Trend

Dhurandhar's virality can be gauged by its box office numbers, the immense craze it has generated ever since its released on December 5 and the millions of reels and videos that are circulating online about its storyline and characters. The film follows Ranveer Singh's Hamza, who is an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network.

Drawing inspiration from the movie's premise, social media users have been sharing Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts titled “first day as a spy in Pakistan". These humorous videos have struck a chord with netizens and are going crazy viral on the internet, with every creator trying to churn out their version of the trend.

Also read: Personal Low To A Professional High For Smriti Mandhana

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar released on December 5 | Image: X

The "first day as a spy in Pakistan" meme revolves around the idea of spies getting caught because of their everyday habits, adding a comic twist to the spy narrative. In one the reels, a woman is seen wearing a hijab, like ladies do in Pakistan. But as a book drops from her hand, she picks it and touches it in reverence, something Indians will find relatable.

Another reel shows a man telling different names to different people he comes across as he is appears confused with similar sounding Pakistani names.

Advertisement

Another creator is seen answering all questions about Pakistan's art and culture with ease but makes mention of Mumbai's vada pav.