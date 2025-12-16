Updated 16 December 2025 at 22:36 IST
Dhurandhar Sparks Viral 'First Day As A Spy In Pakistan' Meme Fest, Know All About This Trend
Drawing inspiration from the movie's premise, social media users have been sharing Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts titled “first day as a spy in Pakistan".
Dhurandhar's virality can be gauged by its box office numbers, the immense craze it has generated ever since its released on December 5 and the millions of reels and videos that are circulating online about its storyline and characters. The film follows Ranveer Singh's Hamza, who is an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network.
Drawing inspiration from the movie's premise, social media users have been sharing Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts titled “first day as a spy in Pakistan". These humorous videos have struck a chord with netizens and are going crazy viral on the internet, with every creator trying to churn out their version of the trend.
The "first day as a spy in Pakistan" meme revolves around the idea of spies getting caught because of their everyday habits, adding a comic twist to the spy narrative. In one the reels, a woman is seen wearing a hijab, like ladies do in Pakistan. But as a book drops from her hand, she picks it and touches it in reverence, something Indians will find relatable.
Another reel shows a man telling different names to different people he comes across as he is appears confused with similar sounding Pakistani names.
Another creator is seen answering all questions about Pakistan's art and culture with ease but makes mention of Mumbai's vada pav.
These and many more such reels are adding to the hype of Dhurandhar. They are also adding a dash of humour to marketing of the film. Interestingly, Dhurandhar arrived in cinema halls with muted promotions. While everyone had ruled the film out initially, it is now on a record-breaking spree at the box office and has crossed the ₹400 crore mark in India. Dhurandhar has now set its sight on becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film, beating Chhaava and Stree 2.
