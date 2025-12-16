Personal Low To Professional High! Smriti Mandhana Has A Reason To Rejoice After Cancelled Wedding With Palaash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana's wedding cancellation with Palaash Muchhal last minute left fans shocked. Moreover, how things ended between the much-in-love couple has been a source of speculation on social media. As per unverified posts, Palaash "cheated" on Smriti, leading to, firstly a delay in the wedding, followed by a split between the engaged couple. Both Smriti and Palaash have stayed silent on what led to their breakup a day before the planned nuptials. However, they have gone their separate ways.

Smriti and Palaash have cancelled their wedding last minute | Image: X

Palaash, meanwhile, has warned of strict action against social media handles spreading false information and "baseless rumours" about him. Smriti, who had cancelled her KBC 17 appearance alongside World Cup winning women's cricket team, made her first public appearance in New Delhi at an event and said that she "doesn't love anything apart from cricket", hinting at the personal low she hit after her wedding was cancelled.

Smriti and Palaash's wedding was originally scheduled for November 23. The pre-wedding ceremonies went on as planned with Smriti's teammates participating wholeheartedly in her haldi, mehndi and sangeet. But the wedding was indefinitely postponed after Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill on the day of the ceremony in Sangli, Maharashtra. He reportedly experienced "symptoms of a heart attack" and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital. Shortly after, Palaash checked into a hospital too. However, he was mired in infidelity rumours by then.

Smriti Mandhana has claimed the top spot in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings | Image: X

After encountering several hiccups in her personal life, Smriti has a reason to rejoice. She has regained the top position in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, replacing South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt as the world's leading batter on Tuesday. Stars from South Africa and Ireland made gains on the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings. Even though Smriti has clinched the top spot in batter's rankings previously too, this time she claimed the number 1 spot amid a jolt in her personal life and how all was in the media for the public to witness.

