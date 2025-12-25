New Year Party Menu: Sarso Ka Saag To Gajar Ka Halwa, 7 Winter Delicacies To Serve At Your Bash

On December 31, or in the days leading upto the New Year's Day, people host several bashes to bid adieu to the past year and warmly welcome the next year. Food becomes an important part of such a gathering. Hosting a party is never easy, and the harsh winter weather makes it even more challenging. If you’re hosting a New Year's bash at home, curating a winter-inspired menu can instantly make things easier for you and will truly be a hit with the guests. From hearty mains to indulgent desserts, here’s a list of seasonal winter delicacies that can make your new year treat memorable.

Tomato and garlic soup

A representative image of tomato and garlic soup | Image: Freepik

To start off, a healthy and warm soup is not just a delicacy but an unmissable item at any party. A warm bowl of roasted tomato and garlic soup, flavoured with winter herbs and a dash of pepper, works as an elegant starter and keeps guests cosy during chilly evenings.

Aloo tikki and seasonal pakoras

Pakoras are always a hit at Indian parties. Give the usual fritters a wintery twist by using seasonal vegetables such as carrot, spinach and methi. Team it with Crispy aloo tikki, which is a sure shot perfect party starter. These snacks are ideal for mingling guests and pair well with hot beverages such as soups, coffee or tea.

Bathua raita, Gajar-mooli salad



A representative image of bathua raita | Image: Freepik

Seasoned party hosts know that the accompaniments are almost as important as the main dish itself. Balance rich dishes with seasonal sides like bathua raita, packed with nutrients, or a crunchy carrot-radish salad tossed with lemon juice and chaat masala. These accompaniments add freshness to the spread.



Sarson Ka Saag with makke ki roti

No winter spread is complete without this Punjabi classic. Made with mustard greens, bathua and spinach, sarson ka saag served with makki ki roti, white butter, and jaggery adds a soul-warming flavour.

Methi thepla or methi parantha



A representative image of methi thepla | Image: Freepik

Fresh methi is a winter favourite, and soft methi theplas or parathas work beautifully as part of the main course. Pair them with homemade butter, curd or pickle for a wholesome addition. You can also serve them like regular breads along with main dishes and curries.



Gajar halwa

Another winter superstar is gajar ka halwa. Made with fresh red carrots, milk and ghee, this dessert is best served warm and is loved by all age groups.

Til gid ladoos and moong dal halwa



A representative image of moong dal halwa | Image: Freepik

Add variety to your dessert spread with til-gud laddoos, a winter staple known for its nutritional benefits. For extra indulgence, include moong dal halwa to give your New Year party a festive finish.