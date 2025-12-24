Hot Chocolate Recipe: Step-by-Step Guide To Make the Ultimate Christmas Treat At Home

Nothing screams Christmas louder than a big bowl of hot chocolate. The ultimate winter delight combines the warmth of hot milk with the festive cheer brought by the sweet chocolate mix. The classic festive beverage makes for the perfect companion to cosy evenings, movie marathons, damily get-togethers and especially on Christmas Eve.

While an indulgent cup of hot chocolate is just a cafe away or an order away these days, nothing beats the rich flavour of homemade hot chocolate prepared with real ingredients. This way you would not have to step foot in the chilly weather. This step-by-step guide will help you make café-style hot chocolate at home, for the quintessential Christmas celebration.

Ingredients

2 cups full-cream milk

2 tablespoons cocoa powder (unsweetened)

2 tablespoons dark chocolate, finely chopped

1½ to 2 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)

¼ teaspoon vanilla essence

A pinch of salt

Whipped cream or marshmallows for topping (optional)





Steps to make hot chocolate at home

Prepare the milk

Pour the milk into a thick-bottomed pan and heat it on a low flame. Do not let it boil; the milk should be hot but not bubbling. Stir occasionally to prevent scorching at the bottom.

Prepare the cocoa base

In a small bowl, mix cocoa powder, sugar and a pinch of salt with a few tablespoons of warm milk. Whisk well until smooth and lump-free. This step ensures a silky texture in your hot chocolate.





Combine and cook

Add the cocoa mixture to the heated milk and stir continuously. Let it simmer gently for 2–3 minutes. Keep the flame low to retain the creaminess.

Add the chocolate generously

Now add the chopped dark chocolate and stir until it melts completely. This gives the drink its signature thick and luxurious consistency. Cook for another minute while stirring.

Top it off with flavour

Turn off the heat and add vanilla essence. Mix well and taste to adjust the sweetness if needed.

Garnish and serve

Pour the hot chocolate into mugs and top with whipped cream, marshmallows or chocolate shavings. You can also sprinkle a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg for a festive twist.