OMG, The Kaleera Drop Actually Worked For Anshula Kapoor: The Significance Behind The Fun Ritual, Importance of Kaleeras, And Where To Buy Them

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor recently won hearts with her Instagram post which has a beautiful connection to a tradition in Punjabi weddings.

Anshula shared that on 9th December, 2021 her friend’s wedding kaleera broke on her head and within a month, on 25th January 2022, she matched with Rohan Thakker who is now her fiance. She captioned the post, “So I guess the Kalira effect is ACTUALLY real?”.

If you are wondering what she is talking about, you need to know about this beautiful ritual that is practiced in Punjabi weddings.

What is the kaleera drop ritual?

In Punjabi weddings, after the wedding ceremony is over, the unmarried friends and female sisters of the bride are made to sit with bowed heads. The bride goes over to each one of them and shakes her kaleeras, small, umbrella shaped ornaments added to the wedding bangles or ‘chooda’, in order to break off a piece. It is believed that whoever the broken piece lands on, would be the next one in line to get married. It is a tradition that is similar to the bouquet toss in white weddings.

Significance of kaleeras in Punjabi weddings

Source: Instagram

In Punjabi weddings, kaleeras are traditional umbrella-shaped ornaments tied to the bride’s chooda (red and white bridal bangles) by her sisters, female relatives, and friends. More than a decorative accessory, they symbolize love, blessings, protection, prosperity, and fertility for the bride’s new journey. Traditionally, they were adorned with dried fruits and nuts—signifying abundance and ensuring the bride never faced scarcity, even serving as snacks during her journey to her new home.

Best markets in Delhi to buy the prettiest kaleeras

Here are a few markets in Delhi from where you can get kaleeras: