Wedding Of Virosh: What Is Mangala? Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Tie The Knot As Per Kodava Traditions

Wedding of Virosh: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally taken the plunge after dating for years. The couple kept their relationship a secret until they announced their wedding. The couple is set to tie the knot today, February 26, as per two traditions - Telugu and Kondava. While the Telugu wedding must have taken place in the morning, the Kondava-style wedding, called Mangala, will reportedly happen in the evening. While we all know about the Telugu wedding, let us tell you about Kondava's traditional wedding.

(A still from their film Geetha Govindam | Image: X)

What is a Mangala wedding?

Rashmika hails from Kodava (or Coorgs), an indigenous, endogamous warrior community from the Kodagu (Coorg) region in Karnataka, India, known for their unique culture, distinctive dress, and martial traditions. Kondavas are recognised for practising ancestor worship and nature worship.

(A representative image | Kodagu First)

Unlike typical Hindu traditions, a Kodava wedding does not involve fire or a Brahmin priest. Rather than walking around a holy fire, the focus is on receiving ancestral blessings. During the ceremony, the bride wears a traditional Kodava saree with a veil, while the groom is dressed in a traditional waistcoat and carries a dagger known as a peeche kathi.

The bride seeks blessings from her elders, often accompanied by the showering of rice and the feeding of milk by the mother. An ancient dialogue, called Sammanda Kodupo, between the aruvas of the two families is exchanged, which solemnises the marriage union.

(A representative image | CoorgJewellery)

The day after the wedding is marked by the Potti-Nooto ceremony.

All about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding festivities

The couple has been keeping their fans updated by sharing glimpses of the decorations from their sangeet and haldi ceremonies. Although they haven't posted any photos of themselves yet, they are expected to share their wedding photos soon. The pre-wedding festivities began on February 24 with the Virosh Premiere League, followed by the sangeet night and haldi ceremony.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)