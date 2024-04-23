Advertisement

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD have dropped a teaser of Amitabh Bachchan as Immortal Ashwatthama. The event place through a monumental projection in the holy city of Nemawar, Madhya Pradesh. They choose Nemawar, as there is a belief in Central India that when you perform Narmada Parikrama, you will find the Immortal Ashwatthama. If you are wondering what is Narmada Parikrama? We have brought to you detailed information regarding the holy event.

What is Narmada Parikrama?

Narmada Parikrama is a journey of about 3,800 km, which usually starts at the river’s source at Amarkantak in the Maikal Hills in Madhya Pradesh, goes along its southern banks, all the way to its mouth at Bharuch in Gujarat. It is a tour with the purpose of establishing a religious journey throughout the state along the banks paying homage to the sacred river, Mother Narmada, as per Madhya Pradesh Tourism.

(A file photo of River Narmada | Image: Pexel)

The history & significance of Narmada Parikrama

According to the legend reported by WordPress, Adi Shankaracharya embarked on a spiritual journey to the Narmada River, where he meditated and attained enlightenment. It was he who started the tradition of Narmada Parikrama in the 8th century AD, which involves walking around the entire river.

Advertisement

(A file photo of River Narmada | Image: Pexel)

It is said that Lord Shiva blessed Narmada by granting all her wishes and also blessed her to remain maiden and flow freely and purely forever, making this river supremely sacred to Hindu devotees in India, as per Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Another reason, behind the parikram is that it brings peace, prosperity and spiritual growth to the devotee. It is a way to connect with nature.

(A representative image of Ashwatthama | Image: Pexel)

Who is Immortal Ashwatthama?

Ashwatthama is a figure shrouded in legend and mystery, known for his immortality and enigmatic presence in Mahabharat. He is the son of Dronacharya, the revered warrior and guru of the Kauravas in the epic Mahabharata. Ashwatthama's legend begins with his birth, which was marked by extraordinary circumstances. He was born with a gem on his forehead that granted him immortality, making him invincible in battle. His name "Ashwatthama" is derived from the word "ashva," meaning horse. It is said that he was born neighing like a horse rather than crying like other infants.