Summer Superfood Sattu: Here Are 7 Dishes To Make Using This Protein-packed Food Item

As the summer season beckons, sattu arrives majestically at supermarket shelves and e-commerce apps. Long before the internet began obsessing on protein and packed protein powders took over markets, sattu was the go-to source for macro nutrients and a staple in the summer diet. Made from roasted gram (chana), the food item is a hero ingredient in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. It is not only packed with protein but also rich in fibre and essential minerals, providing an incredibly cooling effect for the body after consumption. Here are 7 easy dishes in which you can use the summer superfood as temperatures begin soaring.

Sattu sharbat

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The most popular way to consume the grain, sattu sharbat, is a lifesaver in scorching heat. Mix sattu with chilled water, roasted cumin powder, black salt, lemon juice, and chopped coriander. It hydrates, cools, and keeps you full for longer.

Sattu paratha

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A breakfast favourite in North India, sattu paratha is both nutritious and flavourful. The stuffing is made with sattu, mustard oil, green chillies, garlic, and spices. Pair it with curd or pickle for a wholesome meal.

Sattu laddoos

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For a healthy dessert option, combine sattu with jaggery, ghee, and dry fruits to make delicious laddoos. These are energy-boosting snacks that are perfect for mid-day cravings.

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Sattu ka cheela

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Swap your regular besan cheela with a protein-rich version made using sattu. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and coriander to the batter and cook like a pancake. It’s light, tasty, and ideal for breakfast or a quick snack.



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Sattu stuffed vegetables

Give your everyday sabzi a twist by stuffing vegetables like tomatoes, capsicum, or karela with a spicy sattu mix. Cook them lightly for a unique, earthy flavour that pairs well with roti.

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Sattu smoothie

For a modern spin, blend sattu with chilled milk (or plant-based milk), dates, banana, and a pinch of cardamom. This smoothie is not only refreshing but also keeps you energised throughout the day.

Sattu poori

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