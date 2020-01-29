Art Galleries In Bengaluru For Art Enthusiasts In India's IT Hub

Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore has a magnificent mix of a historic past and ever-captivating future. Blessed with a ton of architectural wonders, the city is well preserved in its many museums. Here is a list of five art galleries which are enlisted in Bengaluru.

National Gallery of Modern Art, Bangalore

This art gallery in Bengaluru is one of the newest in India. It was inaugurated in the year 2009. The art gallery has at least 500 paintings on the exhibition which consists of both traditional and modern art. Paintings here include works by artists like Raja Ravi Varma, Amrita Sher-Gil, Jamini Roy, etc. The paintings in the gallery are sorted and displayed based on time period, artists and school of art.

Mahua Art Gallery

This art gallery in Bengaluru was found in 2002. The works and sculptures kept here showcase the work of young and popular artists.

Sublime Galleria

Sublime Galleria is India’s first sky gallery. The place is located on the bridge which connects two tallest buildings in UB city. This gallery has works which show fine artwork, photography work, and digital art. The budding artists must visit this place to look out for their workshops in art, music, and theatre.

Gallery Sumukha

The Gallery Sumukha was built in 1996. This gallery is magnificent with its impressive exhibition, display systems and state of the art lighting, illuminating its rich contemporary art that lines the walls of this gallery. The artworks here exhibits in varied forms like a painting to new-media installations and prints.

Tasveer Gallery

The Tasveer art gallery known for its photography artwork in India. The place also conducts exhibitions and workshops on photography for aspiring shutterbugs. The exhibitions here portray a rare collection of images that include previously unpublished historical photographs. Visitors are provided with detailed information about the exhibit by catalogue and their own publication program.

