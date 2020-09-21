Banksy's Oil Painting 'Show Me The Monet' May Sell For Up To Rs 47.5 Cr In London Auction

Famous street artist Banksy's oil painting is set to fetch up to £5 Million in a London auction. The oil painting by the artist is named Show Me the Monet. According to The Independent, the painting was displayed by Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries on September 18 just ahead of the auction. The live stream London auction is set to take place on October 21 as per reports.

On view in London for one day only! Banksy's 'Show me the Monet' is on view to everyone in our New Bond Street galleries until 5pm. pic.twitter.com/avEpUDd0jW — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) September 19, 2020

Banksy's Show Me the Monet may sell for £5 Million

Banksy's painting displayed in Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries will remain there for a day and then will be sent to other galleries in New York and Hong Kong for display. As per the report by The Independent, after the exhibition, the painting will be brought back to London and will be put up for the live streaming London auction. It will be displayed at the Modernités/ Contemporary auction and will be sold with an expected price range of £3 Million to £5 Million.

Read | Banksy Unveils New Coronavirus-related Artwork, First-ever Footage Featuring Himself

As an artist, Banksy has garnered the attention of millions of people for making 'political and socially-relevant statements' through his work as reported by the media outlet. Created in 2005, Show Me the Monet was made to go against Claude Monet’s painting Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lillies. In his version of the painting, Banksy recreated the scene with traffic cones and shopping carts.

Read | Banksy Loses Trademark Battle Of Artwork With British Greeting Card Company

More on Banksy

Another one of Banksy's painting Devolved Parliament was sold last year for £9.9 Million. This painting was of chimpanzees and was said to be a representation of the British politicians. Other than that, Banksy's graffiti usually shows up here in there in the United Kingdom every now and then. He had spray-painted some graffiti in a London tube train in July which spoke about COVID-19 and it's prevention. Banksy's graffiti was later scrubbed off by the authorities. Aside from this, Banksy has managed to keep his true identity hidden until now and while there are speculations every now and then there has never been any concrete evidence that can lead to the artist's real name.

Read | Banksy Funds Rescue Boat Operating In Mediterranean Sea To Help ‘anyone In Peril’

Read | Neil Buchanan Goes Viral On Social Media As He Says He's Not Banksy, Fans Unconvinced

Read | UN Urges For Urgent Rescue Of Refugees From Banksy Ship, Two Others In Mediterranean

(With inputs from AP news)