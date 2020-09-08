Neil Buchanan Goes Viral On Social Media As He Says He's Not Banksy, Fans Unconvinced

British TV personality Neil Buchanan is best known for hosting children's programme Art Attack from 1990-2007. And recently there were speculations about Neil being the elusive artist on social media. After several fan theories, rumours and speculations that children’s TV presenter and musician Neil Buchanan is Banksy, fans have now got clarity on the same. Neil Buchanan’s official website released a statement revealing that Neil is not Banksy and it is just rumoured.

Neil's representative released a statement on his website stating that they were inundated with inquiries from people seeking to verify the news factually. Denying the statement, they wrote that unfortunately, the website does not have the resources to respond individually to all these inquiries, however, they confirm that the rumour does not contain any facts. The statement also revealed that Neil spent the Lockdown with vulnerable members of his family and is preparing to launch his all-new art collection in 2021. Take a look at the statement below.

However, after the statement, fans are still not convinced by the rebuttal. They took to their respective social media handle to say that Neil is Banksy. Take a look at a few tweets below.

"I'm not Banksy" is literally what Banksy would say.



Fooling no one, Neil Buchanan. — Shar a (@Shar_A_) September 7, 2020

Neil Buchanan being Banksy is the only shining light in 2020. — Stuart Baxter (@highbrowproduce) September 7, 2020

In a way - when you think about it - we’re all Banksy, aren’t we? I’m Banksy, you’re Banksy, Neil Buchanan is 100% Banksy. — Dan Williams (@WanDilliams) September 7, 2020

[whispering to date while watching Art Attack when Neil Buchanan first appears on the screen] That's Banksy — eethom bokum (@ColdmanHot) September 7, 2020

About Banksy

Banksy is an anonymous England-based street artist. Banksy shows his work on publicly accessible surfaces such as walls and self-made physical objects. However, Banksy no longer sells photos or reproductions of his street graphics, but his public "facilities" are frequently resold, often also by removing the wall on which they were drawn. A small number of Banksy works are official, non-publicly, sold through Pest Control. Take a look at a few art-work of Banksy below.

About Neil

Neil Buchanan is best known for creating Art Attack, the popular children's show that was on-air between 1990-2007. As an award-winning musician, Neil also has a legacy of two BAFTAS. Neil is currently ambassador to the Prince's Foundation for the Children and the Arts. He spends much of his time designing and showing his artwork, fulfilling his lifelong dream to create a cartoon character for Disney when he obtained the rights to his Art Attack format. As per the statement, Neil is all set to release his new art collection in the year 2021.

