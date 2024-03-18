×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Gemstones For Healing Anger, Frustration, And Irritability

Some gemstones are known for their healing properties. They can help manage anger and keep you calm in difficult situations.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Calming gemstones
Calming gemstones | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Managing anger effectively is essential for emotional well-being and healthy relationships. While various techniques and therapies can help control anger, the use of calming gemstones is something people recommend for a natural way to do it. Here are gemstones renowned for their calming properties and their ability to assist in anger management, as recommended by Astrotalk in an article.

Amethyst

Known as the stone of tranquility, amethyst is prized for its calming and soothing energy. Its gentle vibrations help alleviate stress, anxiety, and anger, promoting a sense of peace and emotional stability. Amethyst also aids in releasing negative emotions and promoting clarity of mind, making it an excellent gemstone for anger management. As per Astrotalk, “To use Amethyst for anger management, you can wear it as jewelry, carry it in your pocket, or place it under your pillow to benefit from its calming influence.”

Amethyst has soothing energy | Image: Unsplash

Black Onyx

With its grounding and protective qualities, black onyx is an excellent gemstone for tempering strong emotions like anger and frustration. It absorbs negative energy and helps stabilise emotions, promoting a sense of inner strength and self-control. Black onyx also enhances mental clarity and resilience, empowering individuals to manage anger constructively.

Lepidolite

Known as the stone of transition, lepidolite contains high levels of lithium, which is used in conventional medicine to stabilize mood and manage anger. Lepidolite promotes emotional balance, relaxation, and stress relief, making it an effective gemstone for anger management. Its calming energy helps soothe turbulent emotions and encourages a sense of inner peace and serenity.

Rose Quartz

Often called the stone of love, rose quartz emits a soft, gentle energy that promotes compassion, forgiveness, and emotional healing. It helps dissolve pent-up anger and resentment, replacing them with feelings of love, understanding, and empathy. Rose quartz encourages self-love and acceptance, along with inner peace. Astroyogi says, “Meditating with Rose Quartz can also help release pent-up anger and negativity.”

Rose Quartz is the stone of love | Image : Unsplash

Citrine

A radiant yellow gemstone, citrine is associated with joy, abundance, and positivity. It dispels negative energy and promotes optimism, making it an excellent ally for those struggling with anger issues. Citrine's uplifting energy helps release anger and resentment, replacing them with feelings of gratitude, contentment, and empowerment.

