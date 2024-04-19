Advertisement

Gemstones have long been associated with various qualities and meanings, making them popular choices for jewellery and gifts. However, according to astrology, certain gemstones are believed to bring luck and positive energy to individuals born in specific months, while others are thought to have adverse effects. In this guide, we'll explore the gemstones associated with each birth month and discuss which ones to avoid based on a list by Astrology site Astrotalk.

January - Garnet

Garnet, the birthstone for January, is believed to bring bad luck to individuals born under this month. However, wearing garnet jewellery can invite misfortune, accidents, or negative energy into one's life. As a result, individuals born in January may choose to avoid wearing garnet gemstones to prevent any potential harm or negative consequences.

Garnet | Image: Unsplash

February - Amethyst

Although amethyst is widely celebrated for its calming and protective properties, individuals born in February may choose to avoid this gemstone due to superstitions surrounding its association with bad luck. Some believe that wearing amethyst jewellery can bring about misfortune, illness, or negative energy. As a result, those born in February may opt for alternative gemstones to ward off any potential negative effects.

March - Aquamarine

Aquamarine, the birthstone for March, is revered for its serene blue colour and association with tranquillity and protection. However, some people caution against wearing aquamarine gemstones during the month of March. It is believed that doing so may lead to bad luck, discord, or emotional upheaval for individuals born in March. As a result, some may choose to avoid aquamarine jewellery to steer clear of any potential negative energies.

April - Diamond

While diamonds are traditionally celebrated as symbols of love, purity, and strength, some superstitions advise against wearing diamond jewellery for April-borns. According to these beliefs, individuals born in April may encounter bad luck or unfortunate circumstances if they wear diamond gemstones. As a result, some may opt for alternative birthstones or gemstones to avoid any potential negative consequences.

Diamond | Image: Unsplash

May - Emerald

Emerald, the birthstone for May, is revered for its green hue and association with love, rebirth, and prosperity. However, individuals born in May may choose to avoid wearing emerald gemstones due to beliefs surrounding its purported negative effects. Some believe that wearing emerald jewellery during the month of May can lead to financial loss, relationship issues, or other unfortunate outcomes.

June - Pearl

Pearl is the birthstone for June. However, superstitions caution against wearing pearl jewellery as it is believed to bring bad luck or misfortune to individuals born under this month. Some associate pearls with tears or sorrow, leading them to avoid wearing pearl gemstones during June to prevent any potential negative energy.

July - Ruby

Rubies are cherished for their fiery red hue and association with passion, vitality, and prosperity. However, individuals born in July may choose to avoid wearing ruby gemstones due to superstitions surrounding their supposed negative effects. Some believe that wearing ruby jewellery during the month of July can invite conflict, discord, or other undesirable outcomes into one's life.

Ruby | Image: Unsplash

August - Peridot

Peridot, the birthstone for August, is celebrated for its association with joy, protection, and positivity. However, Astrotalk cautions against wearing peridot gemstones during the month of August. It is believed that doing so may lead to bad luck, illness, or negative energy for individuals born in August.

September - Sapphire

Sapphire, with its deep blue hue and association with wisdom, truth, and purity, is the birthstone for September. However, superstitions advise against wearing sapphire jewellery during the month of September. Some believe that doing so may bring about bad luck, conflict, or negative energy for individuals born in September.

October - Opal

Opal, with its mesmerising play of colours, is the birthstone for October. However, superstitions caution against wearing opal gemstones during the month of October. It is believed that opals can bring bad luck, misfortune, or discord to individuals born in October, leading them to avoid wearing opal jewellery to prevent any potential negative consequences.

Opal | Image: Unsplash

November - Topaz

Topaz, with its warm golden hues, is the birthstone for November. But it is believed that wearing topaz may lead to bad luck, financial loss, or other unfortunate outcomes for individuals born in November.

December - Turquoise

Turquoise, with its striking blue-green colour, is the birthstone for December, but those born in the last month of the year may choose to avoid wearing turquoise gemstones due to superstitions surrounding their supposed negative effects. Some believe that wearing turquoise jewellery during the month of December can lead to bad luck, illness, or other undesirable outcomes.