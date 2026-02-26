Updated 26 February 2026 at 14:33 IST
Holi 2026: Gujiya To Dahi Bhalla, Traditional Sweets And Snacks To Prepare For The Festival Of Colours
Holi is incomplete without a lavish feast of traditional sweets and snacks, quintessential to the festival of colours. Be it gujiya or malpua, make the most of the day by indulging in the festival favourites.
Holi 2026 will be celebrated on March 4. The festival of colour is marked by celebrating with friends and family, applying colours on each other as a part of the festive spirit. Another quintessential aspect of the festival of colours is the food. As families gear up for Holi 2026, kitchens across India will once again be filled with the aroma of roasted khoya, desi ghee and savoury selections. From sweet treats to savoury bites, here are the traditional dishes you must prepare to make your celebration complete.
Gujiya: The quintessential Holi sweet treat
No Holi is complete without crispy, golden gujiyas. These deep-fried dumplings are stuffed with a rich mixture of khoya, nuts, coconut and sugar. The flaky outer crust and sweet filling make gujiya the undisputed festive favourite, especially in North India.
Malpua: The perfect dessert
Soft, fluffy and soaked in sugar syrup, malpuas are another classic Holi dessert. Often flavoured with fennel and cardamom, these pancakes are served hot and sometimes paired with rabri for extra richness.
Thandai: The traditional Holi beverage
While sweets take centre stage, a refreshing glass of thandai is essential to beat the rising spring heat. Made with milk, dry fruits, saffron and aromatic spices, this chilled drink is synonymous with Holi celebrations. In some regions, it is also infused with bhang as part of traditional festivities. Thandai, just like gujiya, is a traditional recipe that is available only during Holi.
Dahi Bhalla
After all the sugary indulgence, dahi bhalla offers the perfect balance. Soft lentil dumplings soaked in chilled dahi and topped with tamarind chutney, mint chutney and spices create a burst of flavours in every bite.
Namak pare, shakar pare
These crunchy snacks are easy to prepare and store, making them ideal for serving guests. Namak pare are savoury and crisp, while shakar pare are coated in sugar syrup for a sweet crunch. Both pair perfectly with tea during Holi get-togethers.
Puran Poli
In Maharashtra and parts of South India, puran poli is a festive staple. This sweet flatbread stuffed with chana dal and jaggery filling is wholesome, flavourful and deeply rooted in tradition.
