Mercury Is In Retrograde Again And This Time It's Coming For Your Past Flames!

If you have your pros and cons list ready and are debating messaging your ex-flames. July 17 brought with it a hurricane, also known as Mercury in retrograde. From tech glitches to emotional turbulence, be prepared to witness it all during the astrological event, which will last till August 11. Mercury in retrograde is often associated with confusion and setbacks. This season, the Mercury goes into retrograde in Leo, and it brings with it yearning, contemplation and nostalgia. So, one can expect messages from ex-lovers. However, whether it is a second chance at love or just a testing phase is a debate one needs to have with themselves.

Mercury in Retrograde | Image: X

What is Mercury in retrograde?

If you’ve ever heard someone blame a chaotic week on ‘Mercury in retrograde’ and are confused about what it means, you are not alone. In astronomy, retrograde motion is when a planet appears to move backwards in its orbit with respect to the Earth's perspective. Mercury, the planet closest to the Sun, goes retrograde about three to four times a year. This isn’t an actual reversal of direction, but an optical illusion caused by differences in planetary orbits."



In astrology, Mercury rules communication, technology, travel, and thought. So, when it appears to move backwards, astrologers believe it disrupts these areas of life—leading to misunderstandings, delays, and a sense of emotional rewind.



Does Mercury in retrograde always bring back old flames?

Do not be surprised if you ex texts you or if you feel the need to text your ex while Mercury is in retrograde. As per reports, astrologically speaking, Mercury retrograde is a time of reflection and revisiting the past. Since Mercury influences communication, many people find themselves rethinking old conversations, relationships, and unresolved issues.



The astronomical period is also associated with unfinished business. Mercury retrograde can stir up old memories, making people nostalgic or curious about “what could’ve been.” This emotional pull often leads to reaching out—sometimes for closure, and other times for a potential rekindling. Retrograde energy is also known to push people to reflect on past misunderstandings. If a breakup happened because of poor communication, this might feel like the right time to clarify things.