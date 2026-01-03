Winter Styling Tips: Combine Style And Comfort By These Simple Layering Ideas

Winter fashion is all about striking the perfect balance between warmth and style. It might be challenging for most to keep up with fashion while ensuring you are covered enough to brave the dipping mercury. While bulky sweaters and heavy jackets may keep the cold at bay, smart layering is the real secret to looking chic during the colder months. With the right combinations, layering can elevate your outfit, add depth and help you stay comfortable all day long.

Start right! Base layer is the key



A neutral coloured base layer allows you to pair any colour on top | Image: Freepik

The foundation of good layering begins with a comfortable base layer. Opt for breathable fabrics like cotton, thermal wear or sweat-absorbent blends that sit close to the skin. Neutral colours such as white, beige, black or grey work best as they pair easily with outer layers. Avoid bulky innerwear as it can make your outfit look heavy and uncomfortable.

Experiment with different patterns and fabrics

Winter is the perfect season to experiment with textures. Mix knits with denim, wool with leather, or cotton shirts under chunky sweaters to add visual interest. A fine-knit sweater layered over a crisp shirt or a turtleneck under a blazer can instantly elevate your look. Contrasting fabrics not only look stylish but also help in better insulation.



Remember the layering rule: Go light to heavy

Always layer from light to heavy to ensure comfort and flexibility. Start with thinner inner layers, add a mid-layer like a sweater or cardigan, and finish with a heavier outer layer such as a coat, jacket or puffer. This approach allows you to remove layers easily when moving between indoor and outdoor settings.

Add a splash of accessories



While it might appear heavy, adding accessory to your outfit can help elevate it | Image: Freepik

Accessories play a crucial role in winter layering. Scarves, mufflers, gloves and beanies not only keep you warm but also add personality to your outfit. A statement scarf or a stylish belt over a coat can instantly upgrade a simple winter look.



Combine different lengths

Playing with different lengths creates a balanced silhouette. Pair longline coats with shorter sweaters or cropped jackets with longer inner layers. Make sure each layer is visible to avoid looking bulky and to highlight the layered effect.

Do not overlook the colours



A similar colour pattern helps make the fit look more put together | Image: Freepik