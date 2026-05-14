Why Does Mercury Retrograde Happen Every Year?

Mercury retrograde is one of the most popular astrology-related topics online. In astrology, Mercury is associated with communication, travel, technology, and decision-making. Many people believe these areas may face disruptions during Mercury retrograde periods. While the term trends frequently on social media, many mistakenly think Mercury literally moves backwards in space. However, there is a scientific explanation behind this phenomenon.

What is Mercury retrograde?

Mercury retrograde happens every year | Image: Freepik

Mercury retrograde refers to the period when the planet Mercury appears to move backwards in space when viewed from Earth. According to astronomers, this is only an apparent motion and not an actual reversal of the planet’s orbit.

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Why does it happen?

Mercury retrograde is actually an optical illusion. It does not move backwards; instead, it orbits around the Sun faster than Earth does. Since both planets move at different speeds, Mercury can sometimes appear to slow down and move backwards from Earth’s perspective. Astronomers refer to this effect as retrograde motion.

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Does it happen every year?

Yes, Mercury retrograde usually occurs three to four times every year and lasts for around three weeks each time. Since Mercury has a shorter orbit around the Sun compared to Earth, the retrograde effect happens more frequently than it does for many other planets.

What does astrology say about it?

In astrology, Mercury is believed to influence areas related to communication, travel, thinking, and expression.

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Communication

Mercury is associated with speaking, writing, conversations, and the exchange of ideas. Many astrologers believe Mercury retrograde may lead to misunderstandings and communication problems.

Travel

Mercury is also linked to short-distance travel and movement. During retrograde periods, people often associate them with travel delays, confusion, or sudden changes in plans.

Decision-making

Astrologers believe Mercury influences thinking patterns, reasoning abilities, and decision-making. Retrograde periods are often associated with confusion, overthinking, and difficulty making clear choices.

Zodiac signs that are often affected during Mercury retrograde

Mercury Retrograde affects almost every sign | Image: Freepik

It is claimed by astrologers that people who have Gemini or Virgo signs could be more vulnerable to the effects of a Mercury retrograde since Mercury is known as their ruling planet. Also, Pisces, Sagittarius, and Aries are among the other signs mentioned in retrograde astrology predictions.

Why is Mercury retrograde so popular online?