Authorities Warn Against Fraud and Identity Theft As Gemini AI Saree Trend Sweeps the Internet

AI Saree Trend May Be Fun, But It Is Simply Too Risky | Image: Generated by Gemini

With the integration of AI or artificial intelligence in our daily lives, internet trends are becoming more and more fascinating. The latest AI trend to demand the attention of netizens is the Gemini AI saree trend.

What is the Gemini AI saree trend?

As the name suggests, the AI tool Gemini, which has image generation capabilities, is at the centre of this trend. People of all ages are using this feature to create stylized images of themselves wearing stunning sarees and sharing them on social media or personal messages. The results, of course, are not only extremely satisfying but look almost like a professional photoshoot.

So, what is the concern?

Rightfully pointed out by a senior woman police officer from Jalandhar Rural Police Station, the Gemini AI saree trend is tricky territory. The senior official issued an advisory reminding people of the very real risk of giving their facial data to AI.

The AI saree trend requires one to upload a picture of themselves to the tool, which then creates a hyper-realistic image of them in a saree or any garment of choice. However, once the creation is done, the image is collected, stored, and analysed by the platform to train the AI further. This facial data, in the wrong hands, can lead to cyber fraud, identity theft, impersonation, or misuse of identity to commit digital crimes.

What is the solution?