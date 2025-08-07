5 Essential Tips To Take Care of Colour-Treated Hair During Monsoon That Would Ensure Strong And Vibrant Tresses

Caring for your hair can be challenging during the monsoon, especially if you have colour-treated hair. Coloured hair already tends to be more prone to damage and breakage and monsoon aggravates the process. However, you can be better prepared to cater to the needs of your colour-treated hair with these essential tips that would keep the colour from fading and help you achieve stronger and shinier hair.

Choose the Right Colour

First thing first, if you are getting your hair coloured just before monsoon arrives, try to stick to deeper hues like burgundy, deep chestnut, or even tinges of violet. These rich colours not only look great but also tends to fade slower during the rainy season.

Use Colour-Safe Products

This is a no-brainer. Whether it is shampoos, conditioners, or other products, check if they are specifically meant for coloured hair. Regular shampoos would strip away the pigment particles in the hair causing the colour to fade away quicker.

Invest In A Hair Ritual

Washing your hair and keeping your scalp daily is the basic minimum. Take your hair game up a notch by adding masks to your regime. Store-bought or DIY, masks provide that extra layer of care while leave-in masks, when used regularly, acts as a barrier for the hair cuticles against monsoon humidity.

Hydrate And Nourish

Coloured hair needs some extra love, especially during rains. Looks for ingredients like glycerine and argan oil that provides hydration and nourishment to the hair minimizing the damage caused by natural elements.

Take Care Of Your Lifestyle