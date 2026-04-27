Ace The Kareena Kapoor-Inspired No Makeup Look For The Perfect 'Cool Girl' Aesthetic

There are days when you might not want to overload your face with excessive cosmetics. However, stepping out bare-faced might also not be suitable. The no-makeup look is perfect for those. The balanced look exudes the perfect 'something is on, but not too much' vibe. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor often shows up in a quintessential no make-up look.

This evening, April 27, the actress was spotted in the city attending an appointment. For the casual outing, she donned an oversized t-shirt with relaxed denim. She tied her tresses in a pony and flaunted her sunglasses. However, it appeared that the actress did not opt for a heavy face of makeup for running the errand. While this look might appear easy, it can be challenging to attain. The no-makeup look should not be confused with a bare look. There are several steps involved in getting the perfect, flawless, glowing skin.

Kareena Kapoor spotted in the city | Image: X

Skincare

A flawless no-makeup look begins with healthy, well-prepped skin. Cleanse your face to remove dirt and oil, then follow up with a lightweight moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated. Don’t skip sunscreen. Instead, opt for a non-greasy SPF that protects your skin without leaving a white cast. Well-moisturised skin naturally looks more radiant and reduces the need for heavy makeup.



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Avoid the heavy foundation

Instead of a full-coverage foundation, go for a tinted moisturiser, BB cream, or a sheer foundation. Apply it sparingly using your fingers or a damp sponge for a skin-like finish. Use a concealer only where needed, for example, on targeted areas like under the eyes or on blemishes.

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Add the blush

Representational image | Freepik

A hint of colour on the cheeks can instantly make you look fresh. Choose a cream blush in soft pink or peach tones and blend it well into your skin. Cream products tend to melt into the skin better, giving a more natural appearance compared to powders. Make sure to apply the shade that best matches your natural face blush.



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Go easy on the eyes

Skip heavy eyeshadow and opt for neutral shades close to your skin tone. A light wash of colour or even just a touch of bronzer on the eyelids can add subtle definition. Curl your lashes and apply a coat of mascara to open up your eyes without making them look overly dramatic. You can also lightly fill in your brows to frame your face while keeping them looking natural.

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Opt for nude lip shades