After Holi Skincare: Follow These Tips For A Few Days To Repair And Restore Skin, Eyes And Hair

Holi 2026 celebrations have concluded. While playing with colours is exciting, it comes with its challenges. Following the celebrations, it can become a Herculean task to remove stubborn colour from skin and hair. Even after colours fade, skin and hair often bear the brunt of the celebration. Synthetic gulal, prolonged sun exposure and repeated washing can leave your body dehydrated and irritated. As you ease back into routine, a mindful post-Holi reset is crucial. Here are easy tips to care for your skin, hair and eyes following the colourful Holi celebrations.

Avoid harsh exfoliation

Representative image | Image: Freepik

While it might be tempting to scrub vigorously to remove stubborn colour stains, aggressive exfoliation with loofahs, brushes, or chemical scrubs can damage your skin barrier, causing redness, rashes and breakouts. Instead, stick to gentle cleansers and mild exfoliation only after your skin feels calm and hydrated.

Got for natural treatments

Refrain from facials, chemical peels, hair colouring or straightening treatments immediately after Holi. Your skin and scalp are already sensitised. Adding more chemicals can trigger irritation, itching and excessive dryness. Give your skin and hair at least a week to recover before scheduling salon appointments.

Avoid excessive shampooing

While you may feel the need to shampoo daily after Holi celebrations to get rid of colour residue, overwashing strips natural oils from the scalp. This can lead to dandruff, frizz and hair fall. Use a mild, sulphate-free shampoo and follow up with a deep conditioning mask to restore moisture.

Don’t skip moisturiser and sunscreen



Representative image | Image: Freepik

Post-Holi skin is often dehydrated. Avoid leaving your skin bare after cleansing. Skipping moisturiser can worsen dryness and flakiness. Even if you’re staying indoors, don’t avoid sunscreen. The skin remains sensitive to UV rays after sun exposure during celebrations.



Do not rub your eyes

Colour particles can linger around the lash line. Rubbing your eyes can cause scratches on the cornea and increase the risk of infection. If you experience irritation, rinse with clean water or use a sterile saline solution. Persistent redness or pain warrants a visit to an ophthalmologist.

Avoid harsh acetone and nail paint removers

Your nails may appear stained, but using harsh acetone-based removers repeatedly can weaken them further. Opt for gentle nail cleansers and apply cuticle oil to restore hydration.

Avoid hot showers



Representative image | Image: Freepik