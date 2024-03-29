×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Airbrush Brow Trend: Know Its Benefits, Procedure, And More

Despite its precision and longevity, airbrushing is quick and efficient. It is also accompanied with multiple other benefits.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Airbrush Brow Trend: Know Its Benefits, Procedure, And More
Airbrush Brow Trend: Know Its Benefits, Procedure, And More | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Airbrushed brows truly have a league of their own and enjoy a massive fan following. This cutting-edge technique easily builds up color and can be applied pretty quickly. Whether you are making a bold statement or are in for a boost, airbrushed eyebrows can always help you. 

Despite its precision and longevity, airbrushing is surprisingly quick and efficient. Once mastered, the technique allows swift application, making it an excellent choice for professional brow artists. All you need is an Airbrush machine and you can achieve beautifully defined brows in a matter of a few minutes. 

Advertisement
File photo of Airbrushed brows | Image: Unsplash

If you are someone who is considering getting a hang of this trend, here are a few benefits that you should know about. 

Flawless precision 

One of the most significant advantages of airbrush brows is their ability to deliver flawless precision. Airbrushing provides control and accuracy. Whether it is about defining the arches, or creating a bold, sculpted look, airbrushing will ace every choice. 

Budget-friendly 

Another important aspect is the less time required for the treatment which allows you to fit in more sessions into your schedule. Airbrushing also cuts down on product waste, which is a great advantage for your wallet. 

Airbrush brow procedure

The airbrush brow procedure begins with a thorough cleansing of the brow area. This is done to remove any make-up residue. Following this, the artist examines the client’s facial features to determine the most suitable brow shape. Often, a mapping technique is used to outline the desired shape. This process involves collaboration between the client and the artist.

File photo of Airbrushed brows | Image: Unsplash

Once the desired shape is determined, the artist uses a brow tape to outline the shape. This is done to ready the areas for the application of tint. The tint is then mixed and sprayed onto the brows, starting from the tail and moving towards the front. Multiple layers of tint can be applied.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR

a few seconds ago
Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro

Vulgar Holi Reels

a few seconds ago
China stocks rise

China stocks gain

4 minutes ago
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric

UN Reacts to CM's Arrest

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

8 minutes ago
Pomelo Fruit

Health Benefits Of Pomelo

10 minutes ago
Representational image of a school bus.

Delhi school fee hike

13 minutes ago
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea

What Is Po Cha?

13 minutes ago
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served

India News LIVE

16 minutes ago
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh

Wheelchair Man Bungeejump

16 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

19 minutes ago
'Make America Pray Again': Trump Sells Bibles for $59.99 Amidst Legal Pressures

Trump Selling Bibles

24 minutes ago
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

PM Modi with Bill Gates

24 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

30 minutes ago
Amazon One

Amazon One hover to pay

38 minutes ago
Forms of rest

Different Types Of Rest

an hour ago
March 31 financial deadlines

Personal finance deadline

an hour ago
BJP to Move EC Against Siddaramaiah's Son Over His 'Goonda' Remarks Against Amit Shah

BJP Slams Congress

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo