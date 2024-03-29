Airbrush Brow Trend: Know Its Benefits, Procedure, And More

Advertisement

Airbrushed brows truly have a league of their own and enjoy a massive fan following. This cutting-edge technique easily builds up color and can be applied pretty quickly. Whether you are making a bold statement or are in for a boost, airbrushed eyebrows can always help you.

Despite its precision and longevity, airbrushing is surprisingly quick and efficient. Once mastered, the technique allows swift application, making it an excellent choice for professional brow artists. All you need is an Airbrush machine and you can achieve beautifully defined brows in a matter of a few minutes.

File photo of Airbrushed brows | Image: Unsplash

If you are someone who is considering getting a hang of this trend, here are a few benefits that you should know about.

Flawless precision

One of the most significant advantages of airbrush brows is their ability to deliver flawless precision. Airbrushing provides control and accuracy. Whether it is about defining the arches, or creating a bold, sculpted look, airbrushing will ace every choice.

Another important aspect is the less time required for the treatment which allows you to fit in more sessions into your schedule. Airbrushing also cuts down on product waste, which is a great advantage for your wallet.

Airbrush brow procedure

The airbrush brow procedure begins with a thorough cleansing of the brow area. This is done to remove any make-up residue. Following this, the artist examines the client’s facial features to determine the most suitable brow shape. Often, a mapping technique is used to outline the desired shape. This process involves collaboration between the client and the artist.

File photo of Airbrushed brows | Image: Unsplash

Once the desired shape is determined, the artist uses a brow tape to outline the shape. This is done to ready the areas for the application of tint. The tint is then mixed and sprayed onto the brows, starting from the tail and moving towards the front. Multiple layers of tint can be applied.

